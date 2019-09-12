SpongeBob SquarePants: The Bikini Bottom Experience Announced by Nickelodeon

2019 marks the 20th anniversary of the premiere of SpongeBob SquarePants, Nickelodeon‘s goofy animated series that has captured the hearts of multiple generations. Despite first airing in 1999, SpongeBob is still going strong, recently renewed for its 13th season. To add to the big birthday celebration, Nickelodeon is launching an interactive pop-up experience called The Bikini Bottom Experience next month.

The Bikini Bottom Experience will pop up at Goya Studios in Los Angeles from October 18th to October 20th, consisting of several different exhibits based on the iconic locations from the show. Fans will be able to explore SpongeBob’s pineapple house, Sandy’s dome, The Krusty Krab, and more.

“As we continue to celebrate 20 years of the globally beloved SpongeBob SquarePants, we are delighted to offer fans of all ages the opportunity to immerse themselves in some nautical nonsense and interact with their favorite Bikini Bottom characters like never before,” said Charlotte Castillo, Senior Vice President, Franchise Planning, Viacom Nickelodeon Consumer Products.

Here are each of the activations that fans will be able to explore over the course of the weekend:

SpongeBob’s Pineapple – Visitors can enjoy an insider’s look at SpongeBob’s legendary “pineapple under the sea.” Offering a myriad of Insta-worthy photo opps, the activation also includes a sponge-y surprise.

Patrick's Sand Sanctuary – Guests can cozy up in Patrick's living room within his rock and strike a pose.

Sandy's Treedome – Fans can mosey over to Sandy's home and get lassoed into shape, as they race to complete Sandy's obstacle course.

The Krusty Krab – Fans can enter the famed Krusty Krab and put their skills to the test in a scavenger hunt for the Krabby Patty secret formula. To get the formula guests will have to complete all of the chores Mr. Krabs asks. If they complete all tasks on time, they get to take their Employee of the Month photo, which will be featured on the wall of the famed eatery.

Squidward's Gallery – Art lovers can step into Squidward's gallery and enjoy some of his custom creations, culminating with an opportunity to create their own custom Squidward meme.

Mrs. Puff's Boating School – Visitors can see if they have what it takes to become Bikini Bottom's newest licensed driver. Those who pass the test will receive a custom license.

20 Years Later… – Guests can explore 20 years of SpongeBob SquarePants mementos, inclusive of animatics, sketches, curated designer collaborations, and unique products created throughout the years.

Tickets for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Bikini Bottom Experience are on sale now at BikiniBottomExpierience.com.