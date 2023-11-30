Squid Game: The Challenge Shares Its Saddest Eliminations Yet

Squid Game: The Challenge has released its second batch of episodes, and it shared some of the saddest eliminations in the series yet as it culled contestants until its finale! Squid Game's reality competition somehow took the core idea of the original Netflix series and took it in a whole new direction with a very real game with very real people trying to win the massive prize. As a result it's revealed some heartbreaking eliminations for some people with heartbreaking stories, and that gets to a whole new level with the second wave of episodes as the game gets more intense.

Squid Game: The Challenge Episode 6-9 have been released on Netflix, and those big eliminations only get bigger and sadder as it kicks off with the Marbles game as seen in the original series. Culling down the 69 players into half when it's all said and done, the biggest and most heartbreaking is between 301 and 302, the mother and son, LeAnn and Trey. They realized they had to play the game against one another with the cliffhanger to Episode 5, and played out their game to the fullest.

(Photo: Netflix)

Squid Game: The Challenge's Saddest Eliminations

Squid Game: The Challenge Episode 6 sees LeAnn and Trey playing marbles against one another as they both explain that they wouldn't want to just give the win to the other lest they not feel like it was earned. Ultimately, Trey wins the game and his mother is eliminated from the game thereafter. Trey manages to keep surviving through the next major test when he's picked to join the Top 20 for the next major game, but it's the Glass Bridge that takes him out completely.

The contestants pitch an idea for each of them to take their own 50/50 shot at making it across the bridge, but Try is ultimately betrayed by contestant Ashley, who is supposed to take hers after but refuses. Thus Trey makes another leap, and is subsequently eliminated when he fails. These are only some of the heartbreaking eliminations as there are a ton of players who are fan favorites, and many of them fall during the Glass Bridge. It's just as brutal as it was in the original series before it gets to the final three.

What was the elimination you were sad to see in Squid Game: The Challenge? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!