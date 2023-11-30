Squid Game: The Challenge's Biggest Twists Are the Tests

Squid Game: The Challenge has released a new batch of episodes that come with the biggest eliminations in the series yet, and the latest episodes revealed that the biggest twists really are the tests in between each of the games! Squid Game was one of the most popular Netflix series released in the last few years, but it was a little surprising to see that the series inspired a new reality competition. This reality show then shows off each of the games brought to life in a new way, but even those experienced with Squid Game were thrown for a loop with this new version of the game.

But while Squid Game: The Challenge featured some games that were not seen in the original series, the biggest and likely cruelest twists on the show for the new reality game competition were the addition of smaller tests and trials in between each of the main games. This is especially true for the second batch of episodes that add new tests, see eliminations come down to the likes of a dice roll, picking people you like the most, and a final game that draws the lines between friends and foes even more.

How Squid Game: The Challenge Changes With Its Tests

Squid Game: The Challenge Episodes 6-9 have premiered on Netflix and they introduce some of the biggest tests yet. The first of which comes directly after the Marbles game, and further emotionally breaks down the surviving contestants by forcing them to literally pick who they want to see continue in the competition. The first major new test is one that sees each player picking someone they want to compete in the next game with. It brings the final 31 players down to a Top 20 that tests who made real allies.

The second major test comes after the Glass Bridge game as the final 12 competitors are brought down to 9 through a random dice roll. Needing to either choose someone to eliminate or risk themselves, rolling a six would then lead to an elimination for three players. This ends up going badly as Mai chooses to risk someone else, but ultimately fails to eliminate someone. But Mai ends up becoming one of the final players when it's all said and done.

It's an exciting prospect over what's next as Squid Game: The Challenge probably has even more tests for its final three players before the grand finale. But what did you think of the tests in the new series? What was your favorite change? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!