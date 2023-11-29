Squid Game: The Challenge's Final 3 Players Revealed

Squid Game: The Challenge has released a new batch of episodes, and the penultimate episode of the reality competition has revealed the final three players making it to the finale! Squid Game: The Challenge has been a major hit with fans on Netflix following the debut of Hwang Dong-hyuk's original series some time ago, and fans have been surprised with how much the reality competition has managed to adapt the brutal nature of the original show. This includes the final trials and tests for Squid Game: The Challenge as it whittled down its remaining players to its final three contestants.

The end of Squid Game: The Challenge Episode 5 introduced another brutal twist that would take the then 69 players and cut them in half, and Episodes 6-9 then continued this even further with a series of more brutal games and tests that brought it down to the final three contestants at the end of Episode 9. Episode 9 features a brand new game called "Circle of Trust" that sees players tests their alliances, and through it all there were three players left standing that fans might not have expected when this all began.

(Photo: Netflix)

Squid Game: Who Makes It to the Finale?

Episode 9 of Squid Game: The Challenge reveals that three contestants have made it to the final games. These are 016, Sam, who began to stand out in the second half of the series as players pointed him out as one of their good friends. Then there's 457, Phill, who was another player who began to stand out more in this second batch of episodes, and really came through in Circle of Trust. Surviving two potential eliminations and picking the right person (who were trying to send him home), Phill is entering the finale as a notable contestant.

The likely most notable player in the finale, however, is Mai. 287 got lots of screen time in the first half of the series as she was making a few alliances, and started to stand out even more as the game whittled down. Making calculated moves when necessary while keeping a target off her back at the same time, Mai probably had the biggest rise towards the final episode as she not only successfully eliminated a player in Circle of Trust, but survived a potential elimination herself.

