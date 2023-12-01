Squid Game: The Challenge & Godzilla Minus One Review | ComicBook Nation

The ComicBook Nation podcast crew review Godzilla Minus One and Squid Game: The Challenge while reacting to the Furiosa trailer!

The ComicBook Nation Crew reacts to the trailer for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and Reviews the new film Godzilla Minus One. There's also a breakdown of DC's Suicide Squad anime trailer, the next batch of Squid Game: The Challenge episodes, tabletop reviews for The Witcher and more, and a big discussion about Marvel's X-Men shocking new origin twist for Nightcrawler!

