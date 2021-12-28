Squid Game‘s creator has already begun speaking to Netflix about Season 3 of the hit TV series. In a conversation with KBS in Korea, Hwang Gon -hyuk that he’s already had conversations with the streaming giant. “I’m in talks with Netflix over season 2 as well as season 3,” Hwang explained (credit to Korea Times for the translation). “We will come to a conclusion any time soon.” So, Squid Game fans have a lot to be excited about. The content company has made no secret of trying to continue the most popular programs on their platform. Hwang’s show will be no different in that regard. That cliffhanger was enough to pour gasoline on fan reactions. Hopefully, Seasons 2 and 3 aren’t too far away.

Previously, Hwang spoke to the Associated Press about the upcoming second season of the show. People had been clamoring for it since the moment they finished the first salvo of episodes.

“So, there’s been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice,” he began. “But, I will say there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently. But I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen.”

This all hasn’t stopped the creator from speculating about who the frontman will be in future installments of the show. EW hosted a virtual panel, and he gave some insight.

“I’m not really in the right place to be discussing season 2 in an official setting, but if there were to be a season 2, in the first season that we saw Gi-hun is a character whose humanity is shown through or exposed in certain situations,” Hwang explained. “In other words, his humanity is shown through a very passive manner. But I would think that in the second season, what he has learned from the games and his experience in the first season, they will all be put to use in a more active manner.”

“And at the same time, as for the Front Man [Lee Byung-hun] who was also a past winner but became a Front Man, it’s like Darth Vader,” the creator added. “Some end up Jedi and some become Darth Vader, right? I think that maybe Gi-hun will go through a certain critical point where he is put through a test as well.”

Netflix dropped a description of Season 1 of Squid Game:

“A mysterious invitation to join the game is sent to people at risk who are in dire need of money. 456 participants from all walks of life are locked into a secret location where they play games in order to win 45.6 billion won. Every game is a Korean traditional children’s game such as Red Light, Green Light, but the consequence of losing is death. Who will be the winner, and what is the purpose behind this game?”

