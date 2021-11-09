Netflix Squid Game Season 2 Confirmed By Creator

Squid Game is getting a second season according to series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk. The director and writer of the hit Netflix series spoke to the Associated Press this week about his triumph on the streaming platform and the hunger for more. Netflix’s CEO correctly predicted that Squid Game would end up being the biggest series in the history of the service. However, in some previous interviews, Dong-hyuk seemed to indicate that there hadn’t been anything concrete yet as far as plans were concerned. Well, it doesn’t get more real than “there will indeed be a second season.” Gi-hun is going to be back and there will be a lot of fans happy about that. Squid Game has not missed out on much controversy since premiering and it only made sense to keep the train rolling. Check out what he had to say about Season 2 down below.

“So, there’s been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice,” he began. “But, I will say there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently. But I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen.”

COMEBACK SQUID: Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director, creator, writer of #SquidGame says the show will be back with more Gi-hun adventures. pic.twitter.com/uqC1DIdZqy — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) November 9, 2021

Previously the creator spoke to The Guardian about his read on Season 2, “Of course there is talk,” Hwang Dong-hyuk explained. “That’s inevitable because it’s been such a success. I am considering it. I have a very high-level picture in my mind, but I’m not going to work on it straight away. There’s a film I really want to make. I’m thinking about which to do first. I’m going to talk to Netflix.”

Here’s Netflix’s description of Squid Game:

“A mysterious invitation to join the game is sent to people at risk who are in dire need of money. 456 participants from all walks of life are locked into a secret location where they play games in order to win 45.6 billion won. Every game is a Korean traditional children’s game such as Red Light, Green Light, but the consequence of losing is death. Who will be the winner, and what is the purpose behind this game?”

