Squid Game Creator Has Watched YouTube Fan Theories About Season Two

The entertainment world was dominated by Squid Game this fall, as Netflix’s original Korean thriller broke streaming records and became the most popular TV show on the planet. There was a period of time back in October when everyone was talking about Squid Game, theories flooding the Internet. What you may not know is that Squid Game‘s creator, who is currently planning Season 2, pays attention to a lot of the theories on YouTube.

There is a a lot of pressure when trying to follow up a success as massive as Squid Game. It’s even more difficult when every fan has different ideas and theories about what’s to come. While speaking to EW, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk explained that he pays attention to what the fans are saying, which makes the writing process a little more difficult going forward.

“When you look at the fans’ expectation, it’s very difficult,” Hwang said. “I go on YouTube and see all of these fans imagining what the second season should be like or will be like, and their imaginations are really running wild. If there were to be a second season, I think I am going to stick to the basic story line that I have in mind. And I can only hope that it will not only meet the fans’ expectations, but go beyond that. Their expectations are truly immense and very diverse, so I think it’s going to be very difficult to pinpoint exactly what the fans want.”

There are plenty of things to theorize about heading into Squid Game Season 2, but perhaps the biggest creator of theories is the final scene of Season 1. Gi-hun opts to return to try and stop the games, not knowing exactly what awaits him. The creative team actually had a couple different versions of that ending in place while working on the show, including one in which Gi-hun actually got on the plane instead.

“We actually wrestled between two different scenarios for the ending,” Hwang explained. “There was one, the other alternate ending, where Gi-hun would get on the plane and leave. And then there was of course the one where he would turn back and walk towards the camera. We constantly asked ourselves, is it really right for Gi-hun to make the decision to leave and go see his family, to pursue his own happiness? Is that the right way for us to really propose the question or the message that we wanted to convey through the series?”

