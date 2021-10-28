Squid Game Halloween Costumes Banned by US School District

One school district is banning Squid Game Halloween costumes this year. According to CBS New York, the Fayetteville-Manlius district is putting a stop to the jumpsuits before they got started. Some parents feel like this is an overreaction and their argument is not just based on emotion. Other costumes would probably be banned for offensive material and these are more geared towards stopping fighting. There have been other schools that reported kids taking the competitions and enactments of the show a little too seriously For this particular district, they felt like just avoiding the hassle. Squid Game is wildly popular and still growing despite being a few weeks old at this point. The phenomenon is well-documented and people are now hoping for a second season somewhere down the line. For now, though, you have these mini controversies to contend with.

“We understand that different types of costumes have different types of experience and historical connections, and it’s hard to single out one particular type of costume and say that’s not allowed,” White Plains superintendent Joseph Ricca argued against the idea of banning the costumes. “One of the things we’ve been hearing about in school districts all across the country, is children coming to school and playing squid games on the playground. It’s never appropriate to play at harming one another and that really is the guiding principle here.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

At Communal d’Erquelinnes Centre in Belgium they have been discouraging the student population from participating in Squid Game enactments as well.

“As a result, some children are trying to replicate show scenes at school but what sounds harmless (who didn’t play Red Light/Green Light as a kid?) is not actually harmless because the game in the television show includes ‘elimination’ (death) and we are seeing kids trying to actually hurt each other in the name of this ‘game,’” reads their post on Facebook. “Please make sure you’re aware of the content your children are accessing online and that you talk to them about NOT playing violent ‘games’ at school… We don’t want anyone to get hurt and we don’t want to generate discipline referrals for students who don’t really understand what they are re-enacting.”

Do you think the Squid Game ban is too far? Should the kids be allowed to wear their costumes? What did you think Let us know down in the comments!