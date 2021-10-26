Squid Game Is the No. 1 Ugly Christmas Sweater for 2021

Squid Game has dominated Netflix and now it is poised to dominate the ugly Christmas sweater season this year thanks to Merchoid. They’ve released the first officially licensed sweater design based on the breakout Korean series, and it’s loaded with imagery from the show. Turns out that deadly children’s games can be quite festive.

The official Squid Game Christmas Sweater is available to order here at Merchoid for $54.99 with all taxes and shipping included. The design features elements from games featured in the series like Tug of War, Red Light, Green Light, Marbles, and The Glass Bridge. It also features shapes from the masks worn by Squid Game workers, soliders, and managers. You can order the sweater in sizes for men and women that range from XS to XXXL.

If you want to take your Squid Same wardrobe into year-round territory, keep in mind that Hot Topic recently released an entire range of t-shirts and hoodie designs based on the show. You can shop the entire Hot Topic Squid Game collection right here. Funko also launched a collection of Squid Game Pop figures that you can check out right here.

If you are unfamiliar with Squid Game, the first Season is streaming on Netflix now. A second season hasn’t been announced yet, but it’s a pretty safe bet given the show’s massive success. A synopsis reads:

Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children’s games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits with deadly high stakes. A survival game that has a whopping 40-million-dollar prize at stake.