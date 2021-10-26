Squid Game Season 2 Talks Confirmed by Creator

Are you still longing to play another round of Squid Game? Well there’s some good news for you: Squid Game season 2 talks are happening, according to show creator Hwang Dong-hyuk. In a recent interview, Hwang didn’t so much tease that the fact that Squid Game season 2 is being discussed, rather he threw sly shade on the fact that it’s obvious that Netflix would want to keep the series going after it achieved the small feat of being Netflix’s most-viewed series ever, and a breakout international smash hit.

“Of course there is talk,” Hwang Dong-hyuk tells The Guardian. “That’s inevitable because it’s been such a success. I am considering it. I have a very high-level picture in my mind, but I’m not going to work on it straight away. There’s a film I really want to make. I’m thinking about which to do first. I’m going to talk to Netflix.”

While Netflix has made a killing off Squid Game (pun intended), Hwang admits that he has not yet seen the financial returns he would like to, given how much he persevered to get Squid Game made: “I’m not that rich,” he admits. “But I do have enough. I have enough to put food on the table. And it’s not like Netflix is paying me a bonus. Netflix paid me according to the original contract.”

And so, like one of the contestants of Squid Game, Hwang Dong-hyuk may have to come back for season 2 just to chase down his reward: “It’s possible that I have to do season two to become as rich as Squid Game’s winner [Laughs].”

All jokes aside, Hwang Dony-hyuk coming back for Squid Game Season 2 could actually turn out to be as bad for his health as the horrific games he puts his characters through, if the experience is anything like season 1: “It was physically, mentally and emotionally draining. I kept having new ideas and revising the episodes as we were filming so the amount of work multiplied.”

Squid Game was a timely commentary on the state of the global economy, and the level of desperation that so many have been feeling throughout the pandemic (and well beyond it). It’s a weird sort of symmetry that its creator is actually living the experience of his show so profoundly, which only makes us that more interested to see what he comes up with for season 2.

Squid Game is now streaming on Netflix.