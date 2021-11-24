We have officially reached the end of an era. Squid Game has been one of the most dominant forces in the history of Netflix, breaking global records for the streamer and remaining a major hit for two months after its debut. Not a day has gone by since mid-September that the daily Netflix Top 10 list didn’t feature Squid Game. That changed on Tuesday, as Squid Game fell out of the Top 10 for the very first time since its debut.

For the first couple of week after Squid Game was released, it was cemented in the top spot on Netflix each and every day. It was bumped down to second when You Season 3 arrived in October, but it managed to hold that position for quite a long time as well. Now that virtually everyone with a Netflix subscription has seen the groundbreaking Korean thriller, and new shows continue to be released, the daily viewership has finally waned.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cowboy Bebop took the spotlight from Red Notice in Tuesday’s edition of the Top 10, and Arcane continued to utilize its weekly release format to boost its audience. There are a lot of great titles filling the list but it’s strange to look at it and not see Squid Game anywhere.

You can check out Tuesday’s full Netflix Top 10 list below.

1. Cowboy Bebop

“Long on style and perpetually short on cash, bounty hunters Spike, Jet and Faye trawl the solar system looking for jobs. But can they outrun Spike’s past?”

2. Red Notice

“An FBI profiler pursuing the world’s most wanted art thief becomes his reluctant partner in crime to catch an elusive crook who’s always one step ahead.”

3. Tiger King

“A zoo owner spirals out of control amid a cast of eccentric characters in this true murder-for-hire story from the underworld of big cat breeding.”

4. Hellbound

“Unearthly beings deliver bloody condemnations, sending individuals to hell and giving rise to a religious group founded on the idea of divine justice.”

5. Queen of Flow

“Seventeen years after being wrongly imprisoned, a talented songwriter seeks justice against the men who caused her downfall and killed her family.”

6. Arcane

“Amid the stark discord of twin cities Piltover and Zaun, two sisters fight on rival sides of a war between magic technologies and clashing convictions.”

7. Here Comes the Boom

“When budget cutbacks threaten his high school’s music program, a biology teacher decides to moonlight as a mixed martial arts fighter to raise money.”

8. Maid

“After fleeing an abusive relationship, a young mother finds a job cleaning houses as she fights to provide for her child and build them a better future.”

9. Cocomelon

“Learn letters, numbers, animal sounds and more with J.J. in this musical series that brings fun times with nursery rhymes for the whole family!”

10. Narcos: Mexico

“Witness the birth of the Mexican drug war in the 1980s as a gritty new ‘Narcos’ saga chronicles the true story of the Guadalajara cartel’s ascent.”