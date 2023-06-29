Squid Game Season 2: Netflix Confirms 8 New Additions to Cast

After confirming the first Squid Game season 2 cast at TUDUM, Netflix has announced the final new additions to the cast that will debut in the new episodes. New cast members for Squid Game season 2 include Park Gyu-young (Sweet Home, The Devil Judge), Jo Yu-ri (former member of South Korean-Japanese girl group Iz*One), Kang Ae-sim (Move to Heaven), Lee David (The Fortress), Lee Jin-uk (Sweet Home), Choi Seung-hyun (Tazza: The Hidden Card), Roh Jae-won (Missing Yoon) and Won Ji-an (Netflix's D.P.). The cast and crew for Squid Game assembled this week for a table read of the new episodes. Production on Squid Game season 2 is scheduled to begin later this year with director Hwang Dong-hyuk returning to direct and executive produce.

Netflix's previously confirmed cast for Squid Game season 2 include returning stars Lee Jung-jae (as Seong Gi-Hun), Lee Byung-Hun (as Front Man), Wi Ha-jun (as Hwang Jun-Ho), and Gong Yoo (as the currently unnamed recruiter for the games overall). They'll be joined by previously announced newcomers to Squid Game with Yim Si-Wan, Kang Ha-Neul, Park Sung-Hoon, and Yang Dong-Geun confirmed to take on new roles for season two on Netflix.

(Photo: NETFLIX)

What is Squid Game season 2 about?

Netflix has yet to confirm actual plot details for Squid Game season 2, but the ending of the first batch of episodes offered big clues about where the story could go next. The first season concluded as Gi-Hun opted to take matters into his own hands and put off his plans to join his daughter in America, instead seeking revenge against the creators of Squid Game. One can perhaps assume that many of the new additions to the cast could include friends, foes, and almost certainly new contestants for the next Squid Game event. With production on Squid Game season 2 not taking place until later this year, a release date of late 2024 or maybe even early 2025 seems likely, but remains unconfirmed.

After its premiere Squid Game became an international hit and remains the most-watched Netflix original series of all-time. As of this writing Squid Game has been watched over 2.2 billion hours, beating out shows like Wednesday and Stranger Things that had a lot more marketing push behind them.

Squid Game was also a major hit at the Primetime Emmy awards. The Netflix hit became the first non-English language series to ever be nominated for an Emmy, earning fourteen nominations and winning six. Some of Squid Game's wins from last year include Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Lee Jung-jae and Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for Hwang Dong-hyuk.