Squid Games Getting American Remake From Netflix (Report)

Back in 2021, Netflix released one of the biggest shows of the year with Squid Game, and it had people buzzing about it all over social media. Squid Game quickly made a mark on pop culture by becoming several different memes and dropping a bunch of Halloween costumes. Netflix is developing the highly anticipated second season of the series which will probably begin filming sometime soon unless something changes. The streaming service seems to be in the game, with them planning several series, but the one that no one expected has to be an American version of the series. According to Jeff Sneider's The Hot Mic podcast, Netflix may be developing an American remake of the series.

More Details About Squid Game Season 2

Seong Gi-hun talked to IndieWire about the lessons learned from the first helping of Squid Game. The series really hit a chord with viewers as the childhood games proved to be the perfect vehicle for the show's metaphors and narratives.

"I'm happy about it, of course, but it's bittersweet. Yes, it's great that audiences are consuming Korean content around the world. And they appreciate it. But if you think about the themes of 'Squid Game' – how far are we willing to go to accumulate personal wealth, the lengths people are forced to go to – the fact it resonated with so many around the world is worrying."

Squid Game Season 2 Filming Update

A second season of the series was ordered ASAP, and now star Lee Jung Jae is dishing some big updates about the comeback.The information comes straight from Lee as he did an interview with Ilgan Sports from London. It was there the actor was asked how development is coming along on season two of Squid Game, and Lee admitted it won't be long before filming begins.

"Squid Game 2 will begin filming in the summer and the filming will likely last for about 10 months. We were working on season 1 for about 10 months as well, but that was with delays caused by COVID-19. But seeing as season 2 will be bigger in scale, it will probably take longer to complete," the actor shared.

He went on to stress his character Gi-Hun has a lot to do in season two. After all, Squid Game left off with a cliffhanger promising drama as Lee's character is desperate for revenge. As such, the star expects he will finally share screen time with co-star Lee Byung Hun who plays Front Man in Squid Game.

"As we all saw at the end of season 1, the main plot of season 2 will be revenge, and the key figure who controlled the workings of the games in season 1 was Lee Byung Hun, so it seems that the two of us will be the central figures of this next story. This is the first time that I'll be working with Lee Byung Hun, actually. Well, we worked on a drama called White Nights 3.98 back in the day, but we didn't have any scenes together," Lee shared.

