Squid Game Season 2 Officially Ordered at Netflix

It's official! After plenty of reports and rumors, Netflix has confirmed its plans for Squid Game will continue in a new season. The streaming just announced season two has officially been ordered, so audiences can prepare for more high-stakes thrills with the Korean drama returns.

In honor of the official reveal, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has released a special statement about Squid Game season two. The writer-director says it was wild seeing the drama become Netflix's biggest series after having spent more than a decade working on the show. And now, they are excited to expand the franchise with new characters and games.

SQUID GAME is officially renewed for Season 2!! pic.twitter.com/OtkHhsUIDG — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 12, 2022

"It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year. But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever," Hwang wrote.

"As the writer, director, and producer of Squid Game, a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show. And now, Gi-hun returns. The Front Man returns. Season 2 is coming. The man in the suit with ddakji might be back. You'll also be introduced to Young-hee's boyfriend, Cheol-su. Join us once more for a whole new round."

If you have not watched Squid Game's debut season yet, you are one of the few now. The show dropped in September 2021 to critical acclaim, and its success exploded overnight. The show is now Netflix's most-watched series as it attracted 142 million member households upon its release. More than 1.60 billion hours of Squid Game were viewed in its first four weeks, and the show went on to win major awards from the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild, and more.

As for the series itself, Squid Game tells the story of various men and women in Korea who are in major debt. After being solicited in their everyday lives, 456 players are gathered to compete in life-or-death games for a chance to win more than $35 million USD. According to Hwang, he wrote the series in 2009 after seeing how wealth disparity in Korea was widening. However, it took 10 years to find a company willing to back the series as Netflix reached out its hand in 2019 to expand its original international series.

At this time, fans are not sure when Squid Game season two will return, but Hwang has said in recent interviews they aren't far into the development process. The drama has long been rumored to return in 2024. So if fans are lucky, Hwang and his team at Netflix will be able to hit that return window.

Will you be tuning in to this new season of Squid Game? What do you hope to see from the show's comeback?