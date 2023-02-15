Squid Game Season 2 Star Dishes All-New Story, Filming Details

It looks like Squid Game is gearing up for its comeback at long last. The Netflix original was a viral hit in 2020 and remains one of the streaming service's biggest shows to date. Of course, that means a second season was ordered ASAP, and now star Lee Jung Jae is dishing some big updates about the comeback.

The information comes straight from Lee as he did an interview with Ilgan Sports from London. It was there the actor was asked how development is coming along on season two of Squid Game, and Lee admitted it won't be long before filming begins.

"Squid Game 2 will begin filming in the summer and the filming will likely last for about 10 months. We were working on season 1 for about 10 months as well, but that was with delays caused by COVID-19. But seeing as season 2 will be bigger in scale, it will probably take longer to complete," the actor shared.

He went on to stress his character Gi-Hun has a lot to do in season two. After all, Squid Game left off with a cliffhanger promising drama as Lee's character is desperate for revenge. As such, the star expects he will finally share screen time with co-star Lee Byung Hun who plays Front Man in Squid Game.

"As we all saw at the end of season 1, the main plot of season 2 will be revenge, and the key figure who controlled the workings of the games in season 1 was Lee Byung Hun, so it seems that the two of us will be the central figures of this next story. This is the first time that I'll be working with Lee Byung Hun, actually. Well, we worked on a drama called White Nights 3.98 back in the day, but we didn't have any scenes together," Lee shared.

If you are not caught up with Squid Game, you can always catch up as there is plenty of time left before season two drops on Netflix. Season one is streaming on Netflix right now, and more projects inspired by the hit drama are on their way including a reality challenge series.

What do you make of this latest update on Squid Game? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT – ALLKPOP