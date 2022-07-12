Squid Game Makes Emmys History with 2022 Nomination

It seems Squid Game is ready to break some new records, and we have the Emmys to thank. Earlier today, the organization behind the annual Emmy Awards shared its nominees for 2022, and Netflix showed out in force. It turns out Squid Game has been nominated in a major category for Best Drama Series, and the hit Korean show has made history as such.

After all, Squid Game is the first non-English language series to ever be nominated for an Emmy. The show has some tough competition in the category judging by its contemporaries. Better Call Saul, Euphoria, Ozark, Severance, Stranger Things, Yellowjackets, and Succession are all nominated for Best Drama Series as well.

As for Squid Game, this major nomination isn't the only one it secured at the Emmy Awards this year. Lee Jung-jai, the actor behind Seong Gi-hun, has been nominated for Lead Actor in a Drama Series. So if fans want to see whether the series wins big at the Emmys, the event will be presented on September 12th.

READ MORE: Squid Game Creator Developing New Netflix Original Series | Squid Game Reality TV Show Is Heading to Netflix | Squid Game Season 2 Is Eyeing a 2023-2024 Release

Of course, this is not the first time a Hollywood organization has recognized Squid Game. The Netflix series made history at the Screen Actors' Guild Awards as it was the first non-English language series to earn a nomination. Lee Jung-jai and Jung Ho-yeon were also nominated for their performances. The show has also earned accolades from the Critics' Choice Awards, People's Choice Awards, and more. And now, Squid Game may soon add the Emmy Awards to that list!

And for those who have not caught up on Squid Game, the series is streaming on Netflix right now. The first season is available in full, and Netflix has announced a second season is in development. The streaming service is also making a competition-based reality series inspired by the Korean drama, so clearly, the Squid Game Universe has a lot of growing left to do!

What do you make of this latest Squid Game accolade? Do you think the Netflix original series will bring the award home? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.