Star Trek Finally Reveals Voyager’s Official Replacement

Star Trek: Voyager has become one of the biggest undiscovered gems of the Star Trek franchise, thanks to streaming. After years of being overlooked on the airwaves and even in syndication, Voyager‘s unique cast and story now look groundbreakingly progressive by modern standards.

The titular ship, the USS Voyager, has also seen its reputation grow within the Star Trek fandom. Captain Kathryn Janeway and her crew bravely explored a region no other Starfleet crew could; behind the scenes, Star Trek: Voyager‘s seven-season run (1995 – 2001) carried the Star Trek franchise into the new millennium.

Voyager has rightly earned its badge as a cult-hit, and its impact has been significant enough that a new Star Trek series is acknowledging the show’s legacy by debuting a new ship that is the successor to the USS Voyager.

Starfleet Academy Reveals The Latest Intrepid-Class Starship

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Episode 6, “Come, Let’s Away” sees the Starfleet Academy cadets go up against War College cadets in a training exercise stage onboard the USS Miyazaki. The ship is invaded by the alien species known as The Furies, and Captain Ake (Holly Hunter) and Admiral Vance (Oded Fehr) make the decision to turn to their foe, Nus Braka (Paul Giamatti), for help. Braka had battled the Furies before, and recommends a sonic weapon – just like the one installed aboard the USS Sargasso, a new Intrepid-class starship developed at an experimental weapons facility.

The entire thing turns out to be a ruse: Braka orchestrated everything to raid the weapons facility. The Furies knew the Saragasso was coming, and destroy the ship before it had a chance to do any damage.

Star Trek Is Ready For A New Voyager

The Saragasso‘s time was brief, yes, but also telling. The Starfleet facility, Starbase J-19 Alpha, was developing all kinds of experimental technology, including an Intrepid-class ship armed with one-of-a-kind sonic technology. That suggests that Starfleet is rebuilding toward that original goal of exploring and charting the universe, in a new era after the cataclysmic event known as “The Burn.” With the universe divided and disconnected, it seems like it should be a major mission statement to get back out there and see what’s been going on – especially in “forbidden” regions that Starfleet may not have had presence in for decades.

The question is, will Star Trek actually embrace this new timeline and do what it did with the era of Star Trek: The Next Generation – i.e., blow it out into an entire universe of spinoffs? Starfleet Academy Season 1 has been carefully layering in brushstrokes of past Star Trek shows and events into the lore of this new 32nd-century setting. The legacy of Deep Space Nine was addressed in Episode 5, and now Episode 6 has created a low-key launchpad for a new take on Star Trek: Voyager‘s premise.

