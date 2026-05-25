3 Years Later, Rick and Morty’s Greatest Villain Finally Returns in Season 9 Premiere

Warning! Major spoilers for Rick and Morty Season 9 to follow! Rick and Morty has officially kicked off a new season of the long running animated series with Adult Swim, and the Season 9 premiere has brought back the series’ greatest villain after years of waiting. Rick and Morty Season 8 was sort of a return to a much quieter status quo. While there were episodes that expanded on characters and their relationships, it didn’t really have any greater ties to the overall story that has been built on for the past decade.

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Rick and Morty has officially returned for Season 9, and the premiere has gone back to the main storylines that have been building in the background. This includes the return of the show’s greatest villain three years after his last appearance in Season 7, Evil Morty. But with the villain’s return to the series, it seems like Evil Morty has once again been defeated in a much more longterm way than before. This just might be the end of Evil Morty’s time in Rick and Morty for a while.

Evil Morty Returns in Rick and Morty Season 9 Premiere

Courtesy of Adult Swim

Rick and Morty Season 9 premiere, “There’s Something About Morty,” reveals that Rick and Evil Morty have actually been keeping in contact with one another since Evil Morty had helped to defeat Rick Prime in Season 7’s “Unmortricken.” It’s explained that Rick and Evil Morty have been working together on smaller missions throughout the multiverse off-screen in the last few years, but Morty discovers this as the two of them head out to take on another multiverse devouring monster known as The Collective. It’s because Evil Morty had essentially kept Rick in check.

Evil Morty had recreated the Omega Device that Rick Prime had built before with a version of the Smith Family being kept hostage. Threatening to wipe them out across all reality, Morty getting involved gives Rick the window to finally destroy the device and free himself from Evil Morty’s clutches. This leads to a full fight between Rick, Morty, and Evil Morty, and this likely is going to be the final one in quite a while as Evil Morty is defeated in totality compared to his previous appearances.

Will Evil Morty Return in Rick and Morty’s Future?

Courtesy of Adult Swim

The fight between Evil Morty and Rick ultimately sees the two of them using all their respective devices with one another, and they’re pretty even. That is until the Smith Family gangs up on Evil Morty and forces him to use a machine that temporarily stops time. It’s here that Evil Morty figures out why Rick never messes with time travel when the Time Cops show up and arrest him. Evil Morty is then thrown into their prison for an indeterminate, infinite amount of time.

Morty and Rick get a full victory over Evil Morty, and that includes a moral victory as well as the two of them realized that Evil Morty kept up his connection with Rick because he had been ultimately jealous of Morty. They openly state that “Evil Morty is off the board for good,” and Evil Morty is seen in the prison with no means to escape. This likely does mean this really is it for the long running villain. Until he figures a way to escape, of course.

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