Star Trek Legend Reveals the Notorious Episode Patrrick Stewart Hated (& Fans Agree)

Making Star Trek is an undertaking for the cast and crew invovled, especially when the series ventures into the most fantastical kind of sci-fi stories. The technical requirements required to create the world of Star Trek are one thing; the performances the cast must pull off are totally another. Some really talented thespians have come through the ranks of Star Trek, and one of the greatest is no doubt Sir Patrick Stewart, the star of Star Trek: The Next Generation.

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Stewart’s character, Captain Jean-Luc Picard, is constantly in the running for the title of “greatest Star Trek character ever,” with good reason. Stewart was a classically trained thespian when he was cast in Star Trek; needless to say, there were times when some of the sci-fi material felt silly to perform. However, Patrick Stewart is a professional and always delivers on what was asked of him. But one of his TNG co-stars is now speaking up, and revealing that there was one (infamous) episode that pushed even Stewart to the brink of his tolerance – on their behalf.

Star Trek TNG’s “Sub Rosa” Episode Was Too Much For Patrick Stewart

Paramount

Star Trek: The Next Generation star Gates McFadden (Dr. Beverly Crusher) sat down for a talk with Star Trek: Lower Decks star Tawny Newsome (Ensign Beckett Mariner). Part of the talk was about whether or not each of them had ever acted in anything they deep-down knew was bad. Gates McFadden was direct in her answer, which was a reference to one of the lowest-rated episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation ever put to screen.

“When I saw the ‘Sub Rosa’ script, I was like, ‘You are kidding me,’” McFadden explained. She went on to reveal how Stewart reacted to the episode: “Patrick hated it. He was like ‘This is absurd!’ and all. And when you read it, there are so many completely absurd things in it. And it’s more like a little Gothic-horror or something, but yeah…”

“Sub Rosa” is fairly looked at as one of Star Trek’s bigger missteps. The story sees Dr. Beverly Crusher and the Enterprise crew travel to the Scottish-themed Caldos colony to both bury Crusher’s grandmother, Felisa Howard (Ellen Albertini Dow), and help the colony repair its weather control infusion system, as it is one of the first and oldest systems the Federation ever created. While the B storyline about the weather control system plays like your typical Star Trek episode, the A storyline took a hard left into romance novel territory.

Crusher meets and is seduced by her grandmother’s secret lover, Ronin (Duncan Regehr), a “ghost” who ultimately turned out to be an energy-based lifeform, who had been “bonding” with the female members of Crusher’s bloodline to maintain a physical form of his own. The Crusher storyline was draped in a historical romance/Gothic supernatural aesthetic (costumes, sets, etc.), which looked ridiculously at odds with everything Star Trek was supposed to be.

Why “Sub Rosa” Was Such A Big Star Trek FAIL

Paramount

The episode had a slightly steamier (read: sleazier) sexual tone to it, Gates McFadden’s performance was especially hilarious, and overall, “Sub Rosa” just looks even more embarrassing for TNG as time goes on. Giving a major female character (a doctor!) a standalone episode like that? Yikes.

At the very least, it’s good to hear that Patrick Stewart was vocal in his objections and willing to stick up for his co-star. McFadden is not only over it at this point: she’s long since embraced the absurdity of it all.

“Now I embrace it because I think it is hilarious,” McFadden said. “I mean, I just, I’ve learned to love the green-eyed orgasm that Crusher has, you know? I mean, that doesn’t happen every day, a green-eyed orgasm…”

If you’ve seen the episode, you know that McFadden is being too real in her description of Beverly Crusher’s climactic “bonding” with Ronin, before she’s ultimately saved, and destroys the parasitic alien. Star Trek dressed up as sci-fi, but we all knew what we were really watching.

Star Trek: The Next Generation (including “Sub Rosa”) is available to stream on Paramount+. Discuss your favorite (or least favorite) Star Trek episodes with us on the ComicBook Forum!