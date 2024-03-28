Star Trek Confirms When Starfleet Academy Will Start Filming

The Star Trek franchise continues to grow with the addition of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, and the new series is gearing up for filming. Star Trek received a breath of fresh air on Paramount+, with Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Picard, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds all finding success. Even more content is on the way, most notably in the form of a young adult series titled Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. What sets Starfleet Academy apart from its predecessors is it takes place in the 32nd century, meaning it shouldn't have to worry about continuity as much. Now, we have an idea of when Starfleet Academy production kicks off.

Variety reports production on Star Trek: Starfleet Academy will begin this summer, with the show sporting "the largest single set ever created for Star Trek on TV." A description of the series states Starfleet Academy "will follow the adventures of a new class of Starfleet cadets as they come of age in one of the most legendary places in the galaxy." The newest season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is currently in production, and Michelle Yeoh's Section 31 movie has wrapped filming, so there's a lot for Star Trek fans to look forward to.

"Admission is now open to Starfleet Academy! Explore the galaxy! Captain your destiny! For the first time in over a century, our campus will be re-opened to admit individuals a minimum of 16 Earth years (or species equivalent) who dream of exceeding their physical, mental and spiritual limits, who value friendship, camaraderie, honor and devotion to a cause greater than themselves," a statement from Starfleet Academy showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau reads when the series was officially announced. "The coursework will be rigorous, the instructors among the brightest lights in their respective fields, and those accepted will live and study side-by-side with the most diverse population of students ever admitted. Today we encourage all who share our dreams, goals and values to join a new generation of visionary cadets as they take their first steps toward creating a bright future for us all. Apply today! Ex Astris, Scientia!"

Star Trek 4 gets a new writer

Steve Yockey is being tapped to write the untitled Star Trek 4 for Paramount. Yockey was one of the creatives behind the hit Max series The Flight Attendant for HBO, back when Max was simply known by HBO Max. Yockey's resume also includes MTV's Awkward and Scream, and The CW's Supernatural. One of his next projects is the upcoming Netflix series Dead Boy Detectives, based on the DC comic of the same name that's a spinoff of The Sandman.

The sequel to 2016's Star Trek Beyond thought it found its creative team in the form of director Matt Shakman (WandaVision), and screenwriters Lindsey Beer (Sierra Burgess Is a Loser) and Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel). However, Shakman stepped down to direct Marvel Studio's reboot of the Fantastic Four, causing Paramount to pull Star Trek 4 from its release schedule.