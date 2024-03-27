Star Trek: Starfleet Academy: Series Timeline, Era Confirmed

Star Trek fans now know when the Starfleet Academy series is set and which timeline the show is a part of. Variety published a big report about all the Star Trek projects coming to Paramount+ soon. In their writing, fans got some confirmation of the 32nd century setting for Starfleet Academy. Producer Alex Kurtzman talked about he challenges of setting the series all the way in the future. There were some comments from production designer Matthew Davies about working to develop the design language for the Starfleet Academy show. They have a ton of space up there in Pinewood Toronto, so they were able to really reach for the stars.

When faced with some early design choices, Kurtzman said "For me, this design is almost too Klingon I want to see the outline and instinctively, on a blink, recognize it as a Federation ship." Back in Season 3 of Star Trek: Discovery, fans were introduced to the 32nd Century as a part of Michael Burnham's madcap adventures through time and the multiverse during the early periods of Discovery. Burnham actress Sonequa Martin-Green looks back on the period fondly. "It was exciting, because every time we would make a decision, we would say, 'And now that's canon," she recalled.

What's Going On With Section 31's Movie?

Well, it's been a busy week for Star Trek: Section 31. Robert Kazinsky shared that the movie had concluded filming on social media. The actor took the time to write the cast and crew a very lovely message thanking them for all their hard work. For those who might not be aware, Paramount+ will be the home of Section 31 when it begins streaming. Original Star Trek movies are a first for the streaming platform. Director Olatunde Osunsanmi received some praise and franchise star Michelle Yeoh cannot wait to get started.

"And so ends one of the greatest experiences of my life. They say never meet your heroes, but I'm glad I did," Kazinsky wrote on Instagram. "I have few bigger heroes in my heart than Star Trek and for the first time in my life a hero exceeded my wildest hope."

The actor added, "From day one this was special, not just to me but to everyone here. Olatunde Osunsanmi is the finest Captain I've sailed under leading a cast the likes of which I've never experienced before. @michelleyeoh_official @omarihardwickofficial @thesamrichardson @svenruygrok @kaceykadoodles @humberly @joe.pingue @augustobitter @miku.martineau James Liao and many others."

"These guys will blow the world of @startrek off its hinges with the kind of chemistry and camaraderie you only dream of. The endless laughter support and love every single second of every day is something I'll carry with me forever," he continued. "As someone who has been watching a Star Trek show my entire life, who restarts as soon as I finish like so many others I know, to be a small part of that giant constellation is the fulfilment of a hope that I felt the first time I ever heard the words 'Space, the Final Frontier' I hope you guys like what we made for you. As a die hard Trekker I think you'll love it."

