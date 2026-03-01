27 Years On, Galaxy Quest Star Addresses Possible Sequel Return

Released in 1999, Galaxy Quest remains a beloved cult classic, and one of the original stars has hinted at the chances for a sequel. The original movie was a spoof of Star Trek, but the movie approached the subject in such a loving manner that even Trekkies once voted it as one of the best “Star Trek movies” ever made. Now, 27 years since the film’s release, one of the Galaxy Quest stars has spoken up about the chances of the film getting a sequel, and it sounds like they would return if it ever happened.

Missi Pyle was speaking to ComicBookMovie about her new movie, For Worse, and the conversation veered toward a Galaxy Quest sequel. It seems the idea interests Pyle. “I would go back anytime,” Pyle said. She mentioned that there are always rumors about sequels, mentioning proposed Dodgeball sequels over the years. “I’m so glad I got to be a part of it. I’d love to be a part of it again. If not, just great; good luck to everyone. But happy, thank you, more please, I think is kind of how I feel about it.”

Galaxy Quest Sequel Has Been Rumored for Decades

There have been rumors about a Galaxy Quest sequel for years, and the original talks even started in 1999. However, things took a big turn in 2014 when star Tim Allen said there was a script for a sequel, and both Sam Rockwell and Sigourney Weaver said they were willing to return for a new movie. That said, Enrico Colantoni said he wasn’t interested because he felt it would tarnish the legacy of the original film.

The original Galaxy Quest movie has a massive following, even from the cast of Star Trek. Everyone from Patrick Stewart and Wil Wheaton to George Takei and William Shatner said they were fans, although Shatner claims he did not know who the characters were imitating. As for Star Trek fans, those in attendance at the 2013 Star Trek Convention in Las Vegas voted Galaxy Quest as the seventh-best Star Trek film ever made.

That said, there have been rumors of a movie sequel and even a TV series that would take place in this world. However, one thing has really put a damper on the idea of a new Galaxy Quest movie. When Alan Rickman died in 2016 following his cancer battle, one of the best characters in the series would either need to be recast or written out, and Rickman’s loss would hurt the movie. However, one year later, Allen said Galaxy Quest was close to a resurrection. On the other hand, Sam Rockwell said Rickman’s death likely doomed the sequel.

The rumors never stopped after that, with a TV series on Prime Video floated around and a new film script hinted at in 2021, when Simon Pegg (who played Scotty in the Star Trek reboot movies) started working on a script for a streaming series, possibly for Paramount+. That was five years ago, and there is no word on whether Pegg is still involved, but as Missy Pyle said, there is no word on any new series or sequel, but she would come back to Galaxy Quest if the chance arose.

