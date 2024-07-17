The Acolyte Finale Gets Mixed Reactions From Star Wars Fans (Shocker!)

Star Wars: The Acolyte Episode 8 brought the series (or at least the season?) to an end, and fans certainly have mixed thoughts about the finale. (SPOILERS) From the sudden and unexpected appearance by Sith Lord Darth Plagueis to some of the most stunning Star Wars action we’ve seen, The Acolyte is a mix of bad and good elements that are creating some of the more interesting discourse within the fandom.

Check out reactions to The Acolyte Finale below

Acolyte Aftermath: What Just Happened?!

So what happened in the finale for Star Wars The Acolyte, and now that the show is over…where does The Acolyte rank in terms of new Star Wars shows?

Respect the Edits

THAT WAS SO GOOD THAT CUT #TheAcolyte pic.twitter.com/oftQulFDTr — Willow || The Acolyte Spoilers (@sunshinealoy) July 17, 2024

Director Hanelle Culpepper and the team behind Episode 8 deserve respect for the action and editing. Some of Star Wars’ best.

This IS Star Wars

When you're a force sensitive TWIN who's been separated from your SISTER. And you idolise your FATHER for being a perfect JEDI. But you were LIED to because he actually KILLED your MOTHER. And now a guy dressed in black wearing a mask wants you to join the DARK SIDE. #TheAcolyte pic.twitter.com/GJkZQKRNpX — Starless (The Acolyte Spoilers) ✨📊💘 (@StarlessMistake) July 12, 2024

When you put it like THIS, all those “This isn’t Star Wars!” comments start to sound real silly…

Is Plagueis Canon?

The story of Darth Plagueis the Wise has gotten muddled in the Disney Era of Star Wars, after extensive work on it in the “Legends” stories. Don’t expect the debate about the Acolyte’s use of the character to end anytime soon.

MVP Guest

Supergirl star David Harewood showed up late in the game but owned his scene as Senator Rayencourt like he was Alec Baldwin in Glengarry Glen Ross!

Bleed the Crystal

Even Star Wars fans who didn’t love The Acolyte kind of loved this franchise milestone of seeing a Kyber Crystal bleed red in live-action. Dark side transformation complete.

Don Juan Darth

qimir achieved something none of the skywalker men could do LMAOO pic.twitter.com/qenxzRtvvU — the acolyte falka (@mvdpire) July 17, 2024

Manny Jacinto’s Qimir/The Stranger has cemented himself among Star Wars greats, simply due to the fact that he really did “seduce” someone to the dark side.

Bombed Early

To all the dummies who review bombed The Acolyte. You look real dumb right now because we just got a Darth Plagueis reveal #TheAcolyte pic.twitter.com/PRC7RNBgeD — JerseyJ (@Jersey_Ja) July 17, 2024

Some fans who liked The Acolyte are dunking on knee-jerk review-bombers for not having the patience to see some really fun elements of Star Wars lore brought to life in the show. Does Plagueis count? Welllll…

We Got Yoda Now!

Master Yoda finally making a cameo in The Acolyte has some Star Wars fans ready to approve that Acolyte Season 2 renewal RIGHT NOW.

Precious Plagueis

Darth Plagueis is about to become a meme-lord before we ever actually see him again onscreen in a Star Wars project…