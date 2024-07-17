TV Shows

The Acolyte Finale Gets Mixed Reactions From Star Wars Fans (Shocker!)

The Acolyte Finale has generated some mixed reactions from Star Wars fans – which should surprise no one.

Star Wars: The Acolyte Episode 8 brought the series (or at least the season?) to an end, and fans certainly have mixed thoughts about the finale. (SPOILERS) From the sudden and unexpected appearance by Sith Lord Darth Plagueis to some of the most stunning Star Wars action we’ve seen, The Acolyte is a mix of bad and good elements that are creating some of the more interesting discourse within the fandom. 

Check out reactions to The Acolyte Finale below – and be sure to check out our epic final installment of our Acolyte Aftershow.  

Acolyte Aftermath: What Just Happened?!

We break down the wild ending for Star Wars The Acolyte, and give you our live reactions to Episode 8! So what happened in the finale for Star Wars The Acolyte, and now that the show is over…where does The Acolyte rank in terms of new Star Wars shows? We’ll break it all down now!

Respect the Edits

Director Hanelle Culpepper and the team behind Episode 8 deserve respect for the action and editing. Some of Star Wars’ best. 

This IS Star Wars

When you put it like THIS, all those “This isn’t Star Wars!” comments start to sound real silly… 

Is Plagueis Canon?

The story of Darth Plagueis the Wise has gotten muddled in the Disney Era of Star Wars, after extensive work on it in the “Legends” stories. Don’t expect the debate about the Acolyte’s use of the character to end anytime soon. 

MVP Guest

Supergirl star David Harewood showed up late in the game but owned his scene as Senator Rayencourt like he was Alec Baldwin in Glengarry Glen Ross

Bleed the Crystal

Even Star Wars fans who didn’t love The Acolyte kind of loved this franchise milestone of seeing a Kyber Crystal bleed red in live-action. Dark side transformation complete. 

Don Juan Darth

Manny Jacinto’s Qimir/The Stranger has cemented himself among Star Wars greats, simply due to the fact that he really did “seduce” someone to the dark side. 

Bombed Early

Some fans who liked The Acolyte are dunking on knee-jerk review-bombers for not having the patience to see some really fun elements of Star Wars lore brought to life in the show. Does Plagueis count? Welllll…

We Got Yoda Now!

Master Yoda finally making a cameo in The Acolyte has some Star Wars fans ready to approve that Acolyte Season 2 renewal RIGHT NOW. 

Precious Plagueis

Darth Plagueis is about to become a meme-lord before we ever actually see him again onscreen in a Star Wars project…

