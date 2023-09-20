Star Wars Introduced the Cutest Aliens Ever in New Ahsoka Episode
The Noti, the latest alien race introduced to Star Wars Canon, are a huge hit with fans.
Given that Star Wars takes place in a galaxy far, far away, it's perfectly understandable the property's films and shows are packed with various alien races. The latest beings to appear in the Star Wars canon might take the cake, however, as the internet can't stop raving about how cute they are. Somewhere between a lobster, crab, and turtle are the Noti, a nomadic tribal alien sharing living quarters with Eman Esfandi's Ezra Bridger. Suffice it to say, Star Wars fans are excited both over the return of Bridger and the introduction of an adorable alien race.
"Oh, I know where he is," Ahsoka creator Dave Filoni previously told us of Bridger's disappearance. "Yeah. But getting there is the problem. I mean, good luck. So I don't know how we're gonna do that, budget alone is really tricky. So, I don't know, you know what we're gonna do there, but he's exiled for sure in a far off place. But no, it's fun. There was a moment where it turned and I did realize and I remember I was at one of these conventions and a fan finally yelled that out and I said, 'You know what? I know' and then everyone (gasped), because I never answered that way, it changed the answer. So knowing is one thing, you know, getting there is uh another thing, there's lots of places we know, but we never visited in life. So we'll see what happens."
Keep scrolling to see what people are saying!
Quirky
prevnext
I am so happy with #Ahsoka as a show. Interesting story. Fascinating premise. Bold choices. Terrific design work. Quirky aliens. Space hyenas. This is the type of #StarWars I love most. pic.twitter.com/5zlOESWRSm— Actor/Friend (@kesseljunkie) September 20, 2023
Nothing Else to Say
prevnext
I have one word to say: Noti #Ahsoka— SLy (@solitarybrother) September 20, 2023
Straight to Marketing
prevnext
@starwars Noti / lobster guy deserves his own character poster this week, can I count on you? 🦞 #Ahsoka— sᴄᴏᴛᴛ | fan (@MrSashaBanks) September 20, 2023
Grogu
prevnext
It looks like #Ahsoka Part 6, “Far, Far Away,” has found its new Grogu in the hermit-like creatures called #Noti, or Little Noti. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/3WpsiUPkNN— W. David O. Taylor (@wdavidotaylor) September 20, 2023
Adorable
Also the Noti are so adorable too. I love that __ was living with them. 😭❤️ I'm so happy to see him again! #Ahsoka— Haunted Heather (@angelwolfhh) September 20, 2023
*****
Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, which premiered on August 22nd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.prev