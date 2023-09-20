Star Wars Introduced the Cutest Aliens Ever in New Ahsoka Episode

Given that Star Wars takes place in a galaxy far, far away, it's perfectly understandable the property's films and shows are packed with various alien races. The latest beings to appear in the Star Wars canon might take the cake, however, as the internet can't stop raving about how cute they are. Somewhere between a lobster, crab, and turtle are the Noti, a nomadic tribal alien sharing living quarters with Eman Esfandi's Ezra Bridger. Suffice it to say, Star Wars fans are excited both over the return of Bridger and the introduction of an adorable alien race.

"Oh, I know where he is," Ahsoka creator Dave Filoni previously told us of Bridger's disappearance. "Yeah. But getting there is the problem. I mean, good luck. So I don't know how we're gonna do that, budget alone is really tricky. So, I don't know, you know what we're gonna do there, but he's exiled for sure in a far off place. But no, it's fun. There was a moment where it turned and I did realize and I remember I was at one of these conventions and a fan finally yelled that out and I said, 'You know what? I know' and then everyone (gasped), because I never answered that way, it changed the answer. So knowing is one thing, you know, getting there is uh another thing, there's lots of places we know, but we never visited in life. So we'll see what happens."

