Only Five Movies Have Grossed Over $2 Billion and Zoe Saldana Is in Three Of Them

Now that Avengers: Endgame has crossed the massive $2 billion threshold, there’s a new queen of the box office. Out of the five movies to ever make $2b worldwide, Avengers star Zoe Saldana has appeared in three of them. In addition to role as Gamora in the Avengers: Endgame ($2.19b) and Avengers: Infinity War ($2.04b), Saldana also played Neytiri, the lead in James Cameron’s Avatar ($2.78b). With Avatar 2 set for release next a year and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 the year or two after, Saldana has at least two more billion-dollar movies on the immediate horizon.

Just last summer, the fan-favorite was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. At her awards ceremony, Saldana gave a heartfelt speech about chasing after your goals and aspirations.

“Having a dream is just step one,” she said. “Step two: sleeves up, hard work, persistence, passion, perseverance. Fail often and fail forward. If at first, you don’t succeed, you dust yourself off and you try again. I learned to love what I do and do what I love and that has been my mantra. From Burger King commercials to Law and Order episodic, to a ballet movie. I got to be a pirate, an INS officer, a xenolinguist on the Enterprise. I got to be an alien warrior – well, multiple alien warriors.”

Saldana continued her speech by praising the science fiction genre that helped to turn her into a household name, thanks to Guardians, Avatar, and her time in JJ Abrams’ Star Trek franchise.

“Science fiction is a universe where a person like me who is unimaginable is imaginable by so many filmmakers like J.J. Abrams and James Cameron and James Gunn,” Saldana said. “I got to really flourish in this genre. I got to be brave and I got to be strong and I got to play characters that weren’t only the daughter, the wife, the girlfriend. I was a warrior and I was relevant to the storyline, and I’m very proud of the path that I’ve chosen for myself by avoiding falling into stereotypical boxes.”

Avengers: Endgame is now showing while Avengers: Infinity War can be streamed on Netflix.

