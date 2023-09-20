Star Wars Just Delivered a Surprising Line of Dialogue for the Very First Time in Ahsoka

We're in the later half of the first season of Star Wars: Ahsoka, and the live-action Disney+ series is leaving fans with a lot to chew on. Amid the surprising character appearances and new bits of alien lore, Episode 6 of Ahsoka delivered an unexpected milestone for the franchise. Obviously, spoilers for Episode 6 of Star Wars: Ahsoka, "Far, Far Away", lurk below! Only look if you want to know!

The opening scene of the episode saw Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Huyang (David Tennant) traveling to the other galaxy with the help of a Purrgil whale. As the pair spoke about their mission and what Sabine Wren's (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) intentions are, the topic turns to the Jedi stories that Ahsoka remembers hearing when she was younger. Huyang acknowledges he still has record of "History of the Galaxy Parts 1, 2 & 3", and Ahsoka asks if he can start recounting one of the stories to her. He does so, beginning with a very familiar line of dialogue: "A long time ago, in a galaxy far far away." Yes, that's right. Ahsoka has now officially canonized the iconic opening line from the Star Wars opening crawl.

How Many Episodes Will Star Wars: Ahsoka Have?

As Disney+ has already confirmed, Star Wars: Ahsoka is set to be eight episodes. The series is also expected to have slightly-longer episodes than its sister series, Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

"That's an interesting question. I would say it's pretty relative when you do this kind of work," Filoni shared in a recent interview with Collider. "One thing Jon [Favreau] and I are very adamant about is we try to cut it down and strip it down to keep it moving. It's definitely a faster and more intense rule than George [Lucas] has. My episodes have actually started pretty long, you know, because I wrote them all, so they are a little different. Probably, relative to other stuff that I've written and done, like the episode 'The Jedi.' If it's gotta be tight and fast because I need the action to work, it's gonna be shorter, but I would say they are in the same range as The Mandalorian episodes... Maybe on average a little longer, but I honestly I don't know where they are right now, in the most recent cuts that I've done, but I would say it's in the same range."

What Is Star Wars: Ahsoka About?

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, which premiered on August 22nd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

