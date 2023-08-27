Ahsoka Brought Back Iconic Location From Original Star Wars Trilogy

The first two episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka, "Master and Apprentice" and "Toil and Trouble," were recently released on Disney+ and they're fairing well with critics and audiences alike. Star Wars fans are especially excited about the show's many easter eggs and nods to the animated series, Star Wars Rebels. While the show is predominantly a follow-up to Rebels, it still takes place after the events of the original Star Wars trilogy, which means there are also some exciting tributes to the earliest entries of the franchise. In addition to being the first Disney+ series to bring back the iconic Star Wars scroll (but with a twist), you may have missed an iconic location from Return of the Jedi.

The starship known as Home One is featured in Ahsoka, and the titular character (Rosario Dawson) meets with General Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) in the ship's briefing room. If you didn't recognize this iconic Rebel Alliance ship, it was previously captained by Admiral Ackbar in Return of the Jedi. In fact, it's where he uttered his most famous line, "It's a trap!" You can also spot some Mon Calamari in Ahsoka, which are the same species as Ackbar. You can check out a side-by-side of the ship from Return of the Jedi and Ahsoka below:

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

How Does Ahsoka Tie Into The Mandalorian?

Ahsoka was originally expected to be a spin-off of The Mandalorian since Ahsoka made her live-action debut in the show's second season and appeared again in The Book of Boba Fett. However, Ahsoka feels much more like a sequel to the animated series Star Wars Rebels than a follow-up to The Mandalorian. While the characters and plot are much more in line with Rebels, that doesn't mean the show doesn't tie into The Mandalorian. In fact, you may have forgotten that one of the show's villains, Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto), was originally introduced in "Chapter 13: The Jedi," the same episode that featured Ahsoka's first live-action appearance.

In The Mandalorian, the people of Calodan were being oppressed by Magistrate Morgan Elsbeth, who had her people massacred during the Clone Wars. She built her own business in trading weapons and resources which ultimately helped build the Imperial Starfleet. In "Chapter 13: The Jedi," Morgan Elsbeth attempts to hire Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) to kill Ahsoka, but he ends up teaming up with the former Jedi instead. Morgan Elsbeth proves to be skilled in combat, but Ahsoka ultimately bests her. She then asks, "Now tell me. Where is your master?" While it was presumed at the time that Ahsoka was referring to Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), the first two episodes of Ahsoka confirmed Morgan Elsbeth's allegiance to the villain.

What Is Ahsoka About?

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, premiering August 23rd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.