Star Wars: Ahsoka's Rosario Dawson Honors Late Costar Ray Stevenson

Star Wars: Ahsoka's Rosario Dawson shared her tribute to Ray Stevenson yesterday. The actor died at the age of 58. He was most well known for his work in the animated Star Wars series and multiple blockbusters like The Book of Eli and the Thor franchise. In Star Wars: Ahsoka, Stevenson will be playing a Jedi named Baylan Skoll. But, the character was going to come into conflict with the main character at some point.

Like a lot of people, Dawson was touched by his work and had the opportunity to create this show beside the actor. She shared some quick thoughts about his presence on-set. The Ahsoka star also stressed how important it was to tell the people around you how much you appreciate them while they're here. Dawson explained that she spent most of the day calling the cast and crew to share her appreciation for them in general after the news was reported. Check out what she had to say right here as well.

Sharing in grief with you all. What a Ray of light. Been calling cast/crew & the rest of my family to say how much I love them. Let this be your reminder to love on your people’s in real time while you can. Ray was so vivacious & unbelievably present & vibrant. He truly lived!!! https://t.co/Y95SrdeWQ8 — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) May 22, 2023

"Sharing in grief with you all," Dawson began. "What a Ray of light. Been calling cast/crew & the rest of my family to say how much I love them. Let this be your reminder to love on your people's in real time while you can. Ray was so vivacious & unbelievably present & vibrant. He truly lived!!!"

Ray Stevenson's Legacy In The Marvel World

Garth Ennis' Punisher Max series proved to be very influential on Stevenson's interpretation of the beloved character. The actor spoke to Collider about his approach to the material back in 2009.

"When I first read it, I thought, 'This is just extremely violent. What the hell is this?' But very quickly Garth Ennis' writing sucked me right in. I thought, 'My god, he doesn't shy away,'" Stevenson said. "It does raise moral issues and psychological issues and he doesn't pull away from it. He will throw it in there and commit to it. It was his writing that then brought me in. In fact, the extreme violence — if you water it down and try and make it a bit less — you wouldn't get the same stakes as far as the moral issues and the price that's paid. You need that extreme violence as the foil to Frank's dark, bleak existence. There's a price to be paid. You don't want to be Frank. It's strange to have the sort of lead or hero of a film that you don't actually want to be."

When it came to playing Frank Castle on the screen, Stevenson would add, "That's what intrigued me. And I said to them, 'I don't want people walking out of the theater wanting to be Frank Castle.' I said, 'We've gotta get it in the script. The price that's paid.' He's in such a dark place. He may have made his peace with that, but there's no light at the end of the tunnel. There's no redemption for Frank. That's deeply intriguing."

What was your favorite appearance from the actor? Let us know down in the comments!