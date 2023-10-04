Star Wars Fans Love Ahsoka's Narnia Reference
Ahsoka feature a not-so-subtle tribute to The Chronicles of Narnia with its Season One finale.
As it turns out, Dave Filoni is pretty big fan of C.S. Lewis' The Chronicles of Narnia. Not only has the filmmaker confirmed a major Narnia locale was the inspiration for Star Wars' World Between Worlds, but the book series made a bit of a crossover with the Season One finale of Ahsoka. Those tuning into Tuesday's episode were quickly treated to an episodic title of "The Jedi, The Witch, and The Warlord."
Many were quick to point out the reference to The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe, the first book in Lewis' Narnia series; so much so, the series started trending on social media. Interestingly enough, Narnia is getting some more mainstream attention after the recent news revealing Greta Gerwig has signed on to write and direct two films in the franchise for Netflix.
Also the title of the finale being a play on the Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe?? One of my other favorite movies of all time??? I have a Star Wars tattoo and a Chronicles of Narnia tattoo it’s like Dave Filoni just knows me #Ahsoka— vanessa (@assenavmarie) October 4, 2023
i love the narnia reference and the INSANE opening scene #ahsoka— J 🏳️⚧️ (@JaylorSwift11) October 4, 2023
Oh full narnia reference I see #ahsoka— inane in the membrane (@URaBold1) October 4, 2023
Omg also the name of the episode?? “The Jedi, the Witch & the Warlord”??!! Obvious Narnia reference (which also inspired the World between Worlds) 🔥 #FiloniGoat #Ahsoka— Jess 😇 (@jesSLAYburn24) October 4, 2023
I dig the Narnia reference in the title, “The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord”— RTRC🍍 (@RTRC_2012) October 4, 2023
C.S. Lewis in heaven somewhere and the rest of us Narnia readers when we see the title for #Ahsoka episode 8. Damn you, Filoni. pic.twitter.com/dpQtyer9Xz— But Black Dynamite... (@TillaeonProject) October 4, 2023
Love the Narnia reference #Ahsoka— Persephone (@ClairoL0ver) October 4, 2023
Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, which premiered on August 22nd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.