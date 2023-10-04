Star Wars Fans Love Ahsoka's Narnia Reference

As it turns out, Dave Filoni is pretty big fan of C.S. Lewis' The Chronicles of Narnia. Not only has the filmmaker confirmed a major Narnia locale was the inspiration for Star Wars' World Between Worlds, but the book series made a bit of a crossover with the Season One finale of Ahsoka. Those tuning into Tuesday's episode were quickly treated to an episodic title of "The Jedi, The Witch, and The Warlord."

Many were quick to point out the reference to The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe, the first book in Lewis' Narnia series; so much so, the series started trending on social media. Interestingly enough, Narnia is getting some more mainstream attention after the recent news revealing Greta Gerwig has signed on to write and direct two films in the franchise for Netflix.

Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.