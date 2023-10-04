Star Wars Fans Love Ahsoka's Narnia Reference

Ahsoka feature a not-so-subtle tribute to The Chronicles of Narnia with its Season One finale.

By Adam Barnhardt

As it turns out, Dave Filoni is pretty big fan of C.S. Lewis' The Chronicles of Narnia. Not only has the filmmaker confirmed a major Narnia locale was the inspiration for Star Wars' World Between Worlds, but the book series made a bit of a crossover with the Season One finale of Ahsoka. Those tuning into Tuesday's episode were quickly treated to an episodic title of "The Jedi, The Witch, and The Warlord."

Many were quick to point out the reference to The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe, the first book in Lewis' Narnia series; so much so, the series started trending on social media. Interestingly enough, Narnia is getting some more mainstream attention after the recent news revealing Greta Gerwig has signed on to write and direct two films in the franchise for Netflix.

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, which premiered on August 22nd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

of