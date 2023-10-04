Ahsoka: Fan-Favorite Star Wars Character Finally Gets Her Jedi Moment

The season finale of Star Wars: Ahsoka concluded in shocking fashion, but one of the many surprises came when a fan-favorite character finally unleashed their Jedi powers. While Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano is the lead in Ahsoka, the Disney+ original series also delivered the live-action debuts of her Star Wars Rebels co-stars Sabine Wren and Hera Syndulla. Sabine was a Jedi apprentice under Ahsoka, but their training never fully completed. Star Wars fans got to see Sabine pick back up her training and wield Ezra Bridger's lightsaber, but Ahsoka's season finale proved just how far Sabine has progressed as a Jedi.

WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Episode 8 of Star Wars: Ahsoka, "The Jedi, The Witch, and The Warlord". Continue reading at your own risk!

How Ahsoka's Season Finale Showed Off Sabine's Jedi Powers

Sabine Wren, Ahsoka, and Ezra Bridger were tasked with stopping Grand Admiral Thrawn from escaping his exile and terrorizing the universe once again, bringing a possible end to the New Republic. Of course, there were many obstacles in their way, including Thrawn's Night Troopers and Morgan Elsbeth, who was officially converted into a Nightsister complete with the Gift of Shadows and the Blade of Talzin.

While Ahsoka battled Morgan, Sabine and Ezra hurried to board Thrawn's ship while it was departing his huge stronghold. This is where Sabine told Ezra to run and jump onto the ship, with her giving extra support by lifting him through the air using the Force. This is one of the first times we've seen Sabine really use the Force in this capacity. Earlier on in the episode, she was also able to summon her lightsaber to help her defeat a Night Trooper who had gotten the upper hand on her.

What's Next For Ahsoka, Sabine, and Ezra?

The Ahsoka finale ended on a somewhat somber note, with not only Grand Admiral Thrawn getting his wish to escape his exile, but stranding Ahsoka and Sabine behind. However, Ezra was able to hide aboard Thrawn's ship and reunite with Hera, so there were some happy moments after all. Also, Ahsoka took to her new surroundings quickly, even getting a visit from her signature owl, letting her know that everything will be alright in the end. Anakin Skywalker's Force Ghost also showed up for one last appearance.

What lies next for our characters remains to be seen. Thrawn and the Nightsisters were last seen heading to Dathomir, Ezra is back to fight alongside Hera, and Ahsoka and Sabine are relegated to traveling with the Noti. It could all be leading up to the eventual Mandalorian Universe movie that Dave Filoni is helming.

