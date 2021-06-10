Star Wars: Rogue One Star Ben Mendelsohn Reportedly Returning For Andor Series on Disney+

✖

Ben Mendelsohn will reprise his Rogue One role as Director Orson Krennic in the Star Wars spin-off series Andor, according to a new report. Mendelsohn's casting reunites the actor with Diego Luna, who returns as Rebel spy Cassian Andor in the spin-off set five years before the events of the 2015 feature film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Itself a prequel to 1977's A New Hope, Rogue One follows the crew of rebels — Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones), Chirrut Îmwe (Donnie Yen), Bodhi Rook (Riz Ahmed), Baze Malbus (Jiang Wen), Andor, and his ex-Imperial droid K-2SO (Alan Tudyk) — who steal the plans of the Death Star, the Galactic Empire's superweapon developed and constructed under Krennic's command.

Mendelsohn will return for Andor but the size of his role is unknown, according to The Direct. Disney and Lucasfilm have not announced Mendelsohn to be part of a cast that includes Stellan Skarsgård (The Avengers), Adria Arjona (Morbius), Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve), Denise Gough (The Kid Who Would Be King), Kyle Soller (Poldark), and returning Rogue One actors Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma and Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera.

Rogue One ends with Krennic and Andor's deaths when the Death Star fires upon the coastal planet Scarif. In 2019, Mendelsohn said he would return to the Star Wars galaxy "without a doubt."

"Of course. Without any doubt, without any doubt," Mendelsohn told Yahoo Movies UK in 2019 when asked about reprising the role. "Krennic is a middle manager, which is a very unusual thing for a villain to be, but that's what he is. I'm really proud of Rogue One because it feels like a dirty version of the original Star Wars film. By 'dirty' I mean, like you can feel the environment. And I'd be up for [another spinoff] just to wear that f***ing costume again!"

When Yahoo Movies UK caught up with Mendelsohn in 2020, the actor pitched a spin-off about two warring Empires that would include Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid).

"Another Empire – that's the other thing that we have never gone to in Star Wars," he said last year. "We have other peoples and what not, but they all seem to be run under the one Empire. I'd like to see f***ing Carthage."

Mendelsohn next returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe when he reprises his Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home role as the shape-shifting Skrull Talos in Secret Invasion, a new Marvel Studios series starring Samuel L. Jackson and Emilia Clarke streaming on Disney+ in 2022. Andor is expected to premiere that same year on the service.

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.