Star Wars: The Mandalorian Chapter 5 Contains Major ‘Han Shot First’ Easter Egg

Star Wars live-action TV series The Mandalorian continues with “Chapter 5: The Gunslinger”, which is an episode that brings us back to the place where the entire Star Wars saga first began: the desert planet of Tatooine. Not only does director Dave Filoni (Clone Wars, Rebels) take us back to the very first setting of Star Wars: A New Hope – he actually has The Mandalorian walk in some of the most iconic footsteps of Episode IV. While revisiting one famous Star Wars location, The Mandalorian manages to give fans a nice Easter egg twist on the infamous “Han Shot Greedo” scene.

One location we get to revisit from Star Wars: A New Hope is the famous Mos Eisley Cantina, where Obi-Wan Kenobi and Luke Skywalker first met Han Solo and Chewbacca. Like many things on Tatooine, the Mos Eisley Cantina has been through significant changes, such as now being run entirely by droids, when in Luke’s day, droids weren’t even allowed inside the establishment.

The Mandaolorian goes to the cantina hoping to find a new bounty that will pay for the repairs needed to his ship. As Mando converses with the droid bartender, he’s called over by a bounty hunter-in-training named Toro Calican, who is sitting in a very familiar booth of Mos Eisley Cantina, while seated in a very familiar pose!

That’s right: director Dave Filoni introduces Toro to the Star Wars universe by having the fledgling bounty hunter sit right the booth where Han Solo shot Greedo in Star Wars: A New Hope. The Easter egg runs deeper as Toro is seated in almost the exact same “leaned back, feet kicked up” pose as Han was. Thankfully, the moment isn’t just another example of overindulgent Star Wars fan-service – it’s a meaningful foreshadow about how this chapter of The Mandalorian will unfold.

Greedo tracked down Han Solo in order to the one bounty hunter (out of many searching) to bring Solo back to Jabba over the debt the smuggler owes to the crime lord. When Toro partners with The Mandalorian to capture a deadly assassin, that assassin (Ming-Na Wen) turns the tables by convincing Toro to turn on The Mandalorian, who has a bigger bounty on his head than she does.

Toro and The Mandalorian end up in a similar place as Han and Greedo: Toro is holding Baby Yoda hostage at gunpoint, and The Mandalorian is forced to draw and shoot before Toro can shoot him down. Thanks to a distracting flare, The Mandalorian wins the gunfight. Apparently, sitting in Han’s old seat does not endow one with Han Solo’s famed luck.

The Mandalorian is now streaming new episodes every Friday on Disney+. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be in theaters on December 20th.