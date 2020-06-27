Star Wars: The Mandalorian Actor Jason Sudeikis Forgot About the Time He Punched Baby Yoda

✖

Jason Sudeikis completely forgot about punching Baby Yoda in Star Wars: The Mandalorian. The Child was the standout star of the Disney+ series, but the cast didn’t realize how much of a phenomenon the puppet would be until the show was out in the wild. Well, the actor spoke to Uproxx about Tournament of Laughs, and the topic had to be addressed at some point. Sudeikis relayed the fact that he completely forgot about the incident until it began trending on social media. At that very moment, with a small Star Wars fan in the house, he discovered that he was public enemy number one for delivering a blow to everyone’s new favorite character. Sometimes a small role comes back to haunt you, and the actor figured that out in a major way once he was getting text messages calling him a scumbag.

“Yeah, that was a whole thing. You know what? I kind of forgot about it,” Sudeikis revealed. “I can’t remember exactly how many weeks, months went by from when Adam Pally and I did that with Favreau and Taika Waititi. For me, the most significant thing was my little boy Otis, who, like any little kid from the last 50 years, loves Star Wars. And I remember he even got to see baby Yoda. And it didn’t hit me when that became such a huge thing when the first episode of Mandalorian premiered and everybody went hog wild about Yoda, baby Yoda, it didn’t even hit me then like, “Oh shit.”

He continued, “Anyway so they premiered on a Friday or a Saturday, whatever it was, I know it was the weekend because Otis and I were playing video games and Olivia [Wilde, Sudeikis’ partner] came into the room and goes, “Hey, you’re trending on Twitter” and I’m not active on social media so in this day and age it’s kind of like, “Oh, that’s interesting.” And then immediately it’s like, “Wait, why?” I have no idea why. I already got a hard enough last name to spell.”

“For it to be trending is bonkers, and then when she says, “apparently you punched Baby Yoda” and I was like, “Oh, that’s right!” I totally forgot that I literally hit… then I watched it and I was like, “I’ll be darned. How about that?” So that was the extent of it. It was very surreal and I started getting texts from friends going, “You bastard” and people saying like, “Did you really get to wear the suit or was that just your voice?” All those funny questions,” Sudeikis added. “And Liv is active on social media so I knew she was catching some guff on my behalf.”

It’s water under the bridge at this point as most Star Wars fans are waiting on Season 2 of The Mandalorian. But, Sudeikis should probably expect to be asked about that moment for at least another couple of years. Maybe it will serve as a lesson to not go around punching adorable puppets all willy nilly.

How psyched are you for The Mandalorian Season 2? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.