Punching Baby Yoda Has Been Added to Jason Sudeikis’ Wikipedia Page

Jason Sudeikis’ time in the galaxy far, far away might have been brief and largely unrecognizable, though his appearance as a stormtrooper in the season finale of Star Wars: The Mandalorian has left such an impact on fans that they’ve taken to Wikipedia to note that he not only had a cameo in the series, but that he caught flack on social media for his role. In the episode, Sudeikis’ stormtrooper collected Baby Yoda and, while waiting to hand him over to Moff Gideon, regularly punched the pint-sized character in order to get him to quiet down and, given social media’s infatuation with the character, earned him a facetious backlash.

Sudeikis’ Wikipedia page currently reads, “In 2019, Sudeikis landed a short-lived recurring role on Disney’s The Mandalorian as a Speeder Bike trooper. His character quickly gained infamy in social media for repeatedly striking a fan-favorite character in the last episode of the series.”

Given the number of accomplishments the actor has made throughout his career, Sudeikis likely won’t be remembered until the end of time as having punched Baby Yoda in a role, though this detail about his on-screen role earned multiple citations to various outlets, backing up the recent entry about his career. The events of the season finale likely mean we shouldn’t expect to see Sudeikis return for more episodes, but the continued adventures of the series will surely see a number of other exciting cameos.

Star Wars’ first foray into live-action TV series was largely a success, not only with Baby Yoda becoming one of the biggest memes of 2019, but also earning impressive critical reactions. Even before the first season had concluded, it was confirmed that Disney was developing a second season of the series. Last week, series creator Jon Favreau took to Instagram to confirm that the second season was set to debut this fall.

Luckily for viewers, a new season of The Mandalorian isn’t the only live-action series we have to look out for, as Disney announced that a new series focusing on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story‘s Cassian Andor and K-2SO would be moving forward, as well as a new series exploring Obi-Wan Kenobi’s life after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and before Star Wars: A New Hope, featuring the return of Ewan McGregor as the Jedi Master.

The first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+.

