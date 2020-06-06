Star Wars: Jon Favreau Reveals How Boba Fett Inspired The Mandalorian

✖

Jon Favreau revealed how Boba Fett inspired Star Wars: The Mandalorian. He told ATX TV that it was a bit of a struggle as the character only has so much screen time in the original movies. But, much like the fans, there was a hunger for more of the bounty hunter. Well, that concept absolutely lives on in Mando, and audiences agreed because The Mandalorian was an absolute smash for Disney when their streaming service launched late last year. That kind of success brings the ability to hit more topics, so there are some legacy characters coming to Season 2 of the Disney+ show. Temuera Morrison will be playing the character in the upcoming batch of episodes. Fans absolutely jumped for joy at the news of this announcement.

“We all loved Boba Fett, but we never got as much of him as we all wanted,” Favreau said to ATX TV. “He came to unceremonious and in ‘Return of the Jedi.’ We wanted somebody that could kind of live up to what we had hoped to see when we were younger,” Favreau said.

There have been murmurs about the legacy characters popping up on the Disney+ series for a while now. Rex and Ahsoka Tano have been spotted in some concept art and there’s no way that Baby Yoda will be the only curveball the series has in store. Fans will have to wait for more surprises, but it seems clear that a lot of things are now on the table heading into Season 2. Star Wars creatives like Dave Filoni get asked about the possibility of Fett and other appearing near constantly and he’s been trying to keep fans’ expectations in check.

"Interesting. I mean, there's always possibilities, I don't like to limit our storytelling in any way and, who knows?" Filoni told Entertainment Tonight when asked if Fett had already been snuck in The Mandalorian. "It would be really hypocritical for the guy who that helped bring Darth Maul back to life after he got cut in half, for me to say that somebody can't survive a Sarlacc pit, but I don't know. I mean, anything's possible in Star Wars and I think, when fans love something, that's what really fuels the possibility and the believability. So, who knows? But right now, we got Mando."

