Star Wars: The Mandalorian Producer Says “Anything’s Possible” About a Boba Fett Return

Boba Fett is the most famous Mandalorian, so when fans knew that Star Wars: The Mandalorian would explore a warrior from the same culture, they immediately began to speculate about the character somehow making a return and, while director Dave Filoni is keeping coy about such a return, he knows the limitless possibilities for the Star Wars saga could explain Fett’s comeback. The first episode of the series saw the appearance of other members of the Mandalorian culture, with it being clear that the main characters of the new series wasn’t the only of his kind, but the question still remains if such a famous Mandalorian could be featured in some capacity.

“Interesting. I mean, there’s always possibilities, I don’t like to limit our storytelling in any way and, who knows?” Filoni revealed to Entertainment Tonight when asking if Fett might have already appeared in the series. “It would be really hypocritical for the guy who that helped bring Darth Maul back to life after he got cut in half, for me to say that somebody can’t survive a Sarlacc pit, but I don’t know. I mean, anything’s possible in Star Wars and I think, when fans love something, that’s what really fuels the possibility and the believability. So, who knows? But right now, we got Mando.”

Fett first debuted in animated form during the Star Wars Holiday Special, with his first live-action appearance coming two years later in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Despite capturing the attention of fans in a short amount of screen time, Fett was killed in the first act of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, with audiences hoping to see the character return to live action in some capacity ever since.

As Filoni mentioned, he’s no stranger to reviving seemingly dead characters, which the director previously did with Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace saw the debut of Darth Maul, a captivating villain who bested Qui-Gon Jinn in combat, only for Obi-Wan Kenobi to cut him in half before he fell down a chasm. Much like Fett, fans were disappointed to see such an interesting character meet their end so quickly, with The Clone Wars confirming that Maul survived his fall, crafting metal legs and turning to a life of organized crime after he lost faith in the ways of the Sith. The character also went on to appear in Star Wars Rebels and earned a cameo in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

One major difference between Maul and Fett is that The Mandalorian has been chronicling the adventures of a bounty hunter, serving somewhat as a surrogate for Fett, while no other major villain occupied a space similar to Maul, with the main character in the live-action series possibly preventing Lucasfilm from reviving such a similar character who merely has a different name and slightly different armor.

