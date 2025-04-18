Star Wars Announces Maul Animated Series (And Its Place in the Star Wars Timeline)

The Sith Lord known as Darth Maul is going to headline a new Star Wars animated series. Darth Maul was one of the first villains that fans got to see when the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy debuted. His striking visual look, with his red face and horns, and double-bladed red lightsaber, made Darth Maul an instant hit. Maul became so popular that he was resurrected after his apparent death in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, where he made frequent appearances in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. Now, Star Wars will revisit an unexplored period in Maul’s history.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord was officially announced at Star Wars Celebration Japan during the 20th anniversary Lucasfilm Animation panel. Those in attendance got to see a sizzle reel trailer for Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord, which revealed the animated series takes place between The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. Maul will also be training a new Padawan apprentice after having a vision that she can help him seek revenge against those who have wronged him. Sam Witwer, who voiced Maul in The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, was on hand at Star Wars Celebration Japan for the announcement. He will reprise his voice role in Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord.

One fight sequence in particular should be of interest to Star Wars fans. Footage depicted Maul fighting the ex-Inquisitor Marrok, who says, “So it’s true. You live.” The series was announced to debut in 2026 on Disney+.

image credit: lucasfilm

As the title of the panel indicated, it’s the 20th anniversary of Lucasfilm Animation. A trailer released at Star Wars Celebration Japan goes back in time to George Lucas creating Lucasfilm Animation in 2005, with its first series being Star Wars: The Clone Wars. We hear from Dave Filoni, Chief Creative Officer of Lucasfilm, who quotes Jedi Master Yoda when he says, “George Lucas would say all the time, ‘Dare to be great.’ It really wraps into ‘Do or do not. There is no try.’”

Various footage from The Clone Wars is shown, including how the series was revived for one final season in 2019. Season 7 followed Ahoska Tano as she fought in the Siege of Mandalore, leading up to Anakin Skywalker’s turn as Darth Vader in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. The Lucasfilm Animation team has grown to the point where there are overseas teams in Singapore, Tokyo, and Taipei.

Characters that were featured in animated series like Ahsoka, Grand Admiral Thrawn, Cad Bane, and Bo-Katan Kryze have transitioned from the animated canvas to live-action series. The legacy of Star Wars animation continues with Maul – Shadow Lord, Young Jedi Adventures, Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, Star Wars: Visions, and the recently concluded Bad Batch.

On the live-action front, the title of Ryan Gosling’s Star Wars movie was also announced at Star Wars Celebration Japan. Directed by Shawn Levy, Gosling will headline Star Wars: Starfighter. It is a standalone story set around five years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker. Star Wars: Starfighter will begin production this fall.

Gosling was on stage during the panel to discuss the project. He said the script is “so good,” praising its story and “original characters.” Gosling added the narrative is “filled with so much heart and adventure” and expressed enthusiasm about working with Levy. The crowd in attendance got an inside look at how far back Gosling’s Star Wars fandom goes; his mother sent in a picture of his Star Wars bed sheets from when he was 5. Gosling joked that he must have “been dreaming about Star Wars since before he even saw the films.”

Are you excited about Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!