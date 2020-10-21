Star Wars: Ewan McGregor Recalls Doing Obi-Wan Costume Tests on The Mandalorian Set

✖

It has been more than a year since it was announced that Ewan McGregor would be returning to the galaxy far, far away for a limited Obi-Wan Kenobi series, and while that series might not begin shooting until next year, the actor recently revealed that he had already done a costume test on the set of Disney+'s The Mandalorian. The actor also noted that the costume test took place at a time in which the narrative was originally being approached as a movie, so it likely could have happened as long ago as Season One of the Disney+ series.

"I really am very excited about it. It’s been a long time coming," McGregor shared with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, per Star Wars News Net. "I mean we’ve been talking about doing it, Lucasfilm and Disney, I dunno for four, five, maybe more years and it’s just taken a while to come to fruition. I am excited about the fact that it’s a series as opposed to a movie, it gives us more space, and mainly I am excited about it because of The Mandalorian series which I just thought was really good, and we’re going to adopt some of that technology that they utilized in that filming and I’m working with Deborah Chow who directed some Mandalorian. I’m really excited about working with her, I think she’s really good. We did a couple of tests. When we were going to make a film earlier we did some testing and it was great working with her.”

He added, "It was funny walking on set because it was a lot of The Mandalorian crew and I walked on, and it was a big moment, I walked into the dressing room and there were my beige cloaks and my belts and boots and it was like, oh my God, it was my old costume, it was amazing.”

Fans last saw McGregor as the character in 2005's Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, with his performance as the Jedi Master being one of the most lauded components of the prequel trilogy. For 15 years, fans have been hoping to see the actor return to the series, and while it isn't slated to begin shooting until March of 2021 and potentially not land on Disney+ until 2022, it will surely be a story worth the wait.

Stay tuned for details on the Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series.

