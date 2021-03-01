Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Casts Game of Thrones' Indira Varma

✖

Star Wars' upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+ has added actress Indira Varma to its cast. Varma is best known for playing Ellaria Sand in Game of Thrones - the lover of Oberyn Martell (who ironically enough was played by The Mandalorianstar Pedro Pascal). There are no details given about who Varma will play in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which has revealed few details about what story it will tell. Star Wars are currently on board for the series since it will bring back Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, and his Star Wars Prequels co-star Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader.

Indira Varma has certainly earned a lot of acclaim in fan circles: aside from Game of Thrones, she's had roles in Amazon's Carnival Row, HBO's Rome, BBC's Luther, and even voice roles in iconic video games like World of Warcraft and Mass Effect. While she is a UK actress, Varma's dark features allow her to play a range of ethnicities. Of course, in the context of Star Wars that could mean everything from playing a powerful figure from the deserts of Tatooine to playing any kind of alien.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series is being directed by The Mandalorian breakout Deborah Chow. As the cast keeps expanding, Star Wars fans are still hoping for big cameo surprises like Liam Neeson's Qui-Gon Jinn to show up. As stated, we don't yet know much about the story for this Obi-Wan Kenobi series - aside from a report of what was shown at a recent Disney Investor Day event. Read that, below:

Concept art shows a Jedi, lightsaber blade ignited, defending a trio of Younglings as the newly-anointed Darth Vader marches on the Jedi Temple with a legion of Clone Troopers.

More concept art shows a stingray-like creature floating above slave workers toiling away in the barren, sandy landscape of Tatooine. "We start on Tatooine, and we go on a rollicking adventure," McGregor teased over a glimpse at a watery planet, where armed soldiers fire upon a many-armed sea creature.

An image of the armored Vader seated on a throne as he communicates with a hologram — possibly his master, the reigning Emperor of the Galactic Empire.

Chow confirmed that audiences will "definitely see Obi-Wan and Darth Vader get into it again" as we see the blue blade of a hooded Obi-Wan clash with the fiery red blade of Darth Vader, evoking imagery of their previous encounter in Revenge of the Sith.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series is expected to stream on Disney+ in 2022.