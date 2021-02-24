Star Wars: The Bad Batch Gets New Poster

✖

Disney confirmed today that the Star Wars: The Clone Wars spinoff Star Wars: The Bad Batch would be debuting on Disney+ on May 4th, with that announcement also resulting in a new look at the series being unveiled. Fans have long been hoping to spend time with this "Bad Batch" of clones, as Clone Wars co-creator Dave Filoni has teased their adventures over the years, with last year's final season of Clone Wars seeing their official debut. With those adventures confirming their effectiveness, new and old fans alike will surely be satiated with seeing even more adventures of the complex heroes. Check out the new look at the series below and see Star Wars: The Bad Batch when it premieres on May 4th.

The series follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch – a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army -- each possess a singular exceptional skill which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose.

"Giving new and existing fans the final chapter of Star Wars: The Clone Wars has been our honor at Disney+, and we are overjoyed by the global response to this landmark series," Agnes Chu, senior vice president of content at Disney+, shared in a statement when the series was announced. "While the Clone Wars may have come to its conclusion, our partnership with the groundbreaking storytellers and artists at Lucasfilm Animation is only beginning. We are thrilled to bring Dave Filoni's vision to life through the next adventures of the Bad Batch."

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is executive produced by Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance) and Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance, NCIS) with Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, Star Wars Rebels) as co-executive producer and Josh Rimes as producer (Star Wars Resistance). Rau is also serving as supervising director with Corbett as head writer.

