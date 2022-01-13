The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 3 Images Take to the Streets of Mos Espa

Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 3, “The Streets of Mos Espa.” A new crime boss is running the streets of Tatooine. As Daimyo of Mos Espa, Lord Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and his right-hand, Master Assassin Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), have staked their claim on the territory once ruled with fear by Jabba the Hutt. Suspecting the Mayor Mok Shaiz (Robert Rodriguez) or Jabba’s twin crime lord cousins to be behind the Order of the Night Wind’s attempt on his life, Boba Fett finds out who’s truly making the play for his territory: the Pyke Syndicate.

New images from “Chapter 3: The Streets of Mos Espa” show Fett and Shand, joined by their Gamorrean guards, patrolling the streets as they confront the gang of droid-enhanced cyborgs stealing from the water-monger Lortha Peel (Stephen Root). Needing an army for the war ahead, Fett hires the street gang as enforcers and later sends them after the mayor’s fleeing Majordomo (David Pasquesi).

See the new images from “Chapter 3” below:

The Streets of Mos Espa

The Sands of Tatooine

The Scavengers of the Dune Sea

The Lords of Mos Espa

