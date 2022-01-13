Yellowjackets Fans Are Freaking Out Over the Newest Book of Boba Fett Episode

The third episode of The Book of Boba Fett, “Chapter 3: The Streets of Mos Espa,” featured a lot of fun cameos. Not only was character actor Stephen Root in the episode as Lortha Peel, but Machete star Danny Trejo also showed up as the Rancor Keeper. If you paid close attention, you may have also spotted Amy Sedaris’ The Mandalorian character, Pelli Motto. In addition to the veteran stars, one fresh face to appear in the new episode was Sophie Thatcher, who recently rose to fame playing the younger version of Juliette Lewis’ Natalie on Yellowjackets.

If you spend any amount of time on the Internet, you’ve likely seen the recent surge in love for the new Showtime series, which premiered in November. Yellowjackets has already been renewed for a second season, and it’s been revealed that the showrunners have a plan in place for three more after that. As for Thatcher, the actor first appeared in a trailer for The Book of Boba Fett in December, and Yellowjackets fans have been eager to see her Star Wars debut. In the new episode, she’s revealed to be Drash, the badass member of a street gang who teams up with Boba Fett.

In honor of Thatcher’s Book of Boba Fett debut, many fans have taken to Twitter to celebrate. You can check out some of the tweets below…

