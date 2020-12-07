Star Wars: The Mandalorian Releases New Boba Fett Poster

✖

Boba Fett suits up again in the latest character poster for The Mandalorian Season Two. Temuera Morrison reprises his role as Star Wars' original Mandalorian bounty hunter in "Chapter 14: The Tragedy." While Return of the Jedi led fans to believe that Boba Fett perished in the Sarlacc stomach, the second season premiere of The Mandalorian already hinted that Boba Fett somehow survived. The newest episode of the streaming series confirmed it. Boba Fett is back, and he's come for his armor. Reclaiming that armor wasn't easy as Din Djarin, at first, didn't trust Boba. The two Mandalorians were forced to join forces -- along with the assassin Fennec Shand, whom Boba Fett rescued -- when Moff Gideon's Imperial remnant shows up on the ancient Jedi planet Tython.

Boba Fett eventually convinces Din Djarin to permanently turn over the armor after showing him the chain code embedded within the suit. The code isn't shown in English in the episode but is instead written in Mando'a, the language of the Mandalorians. Din can read, and it convinces him that Boba Fett is a Mandalorian foundling who inherited the armor from his father, Jango Fett. Thus, he cedes that the armor is Boba Fett's by rights.

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

Luckily for those who don't read Mando'a, a fan translated the chain code into English. The code is damaged but serves as a recorded history of the armor and its owners. It confirms that the armor belonged to the foundling Jango Fett, who fought in the Mandalorian Civil Wars and was mentored by someone referred to as "Jast" or "Jaste," most likely a reference to Jaster Mendeel. Jango passed the armor down to his son (clone), Boba Fett, who has returned to claim the armor. The code also mentions Concord Dawn, Jango Fett's homeworld located in the galaxy's Mandalore sector.

Boba Fett's return to action has fans excited. There are already rumors about a The Mandalorian prequel series that would follow Boba Fett during his time on Tatooine between escaping the Sarlacc and recovering his armor from Din Djarin. The series is supposedly already casting, with two roles already filled in two more in the casting process.

What do you think of Boba Fett's new poster and return to action in The Mandalorian? Let us know what you think of it all in the comments section. The Mandalorian debuts new episodes on Fridays on Disney+.