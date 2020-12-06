The Mandalorian Fans Have Decoded Boba Fett's Message

✖

The latest episode of The Mandalorian brought back yet another fan-favorite Star Wars character to live-action. Return of the Jedi led fans to believe that Boba Fett perished in the stomach of the Sarlacc. The second season premiere of The Mandalorian hinted that Boba Fett may have survived. The newest episode of the streaming series, "Chapter 14: The Tragedy," confirms it. Boba Fett is back, and he's reclaimed his armor. It wasn't easy. At first, Din Djarin doesn't trust him and fights both Boba Fett and Fennec Shand. They're all forced to join forces when Moff Gideon's Imperial remnant shows up on the ancient Jedi planet Tython.

In the end, Boba Fett convinces Din Djarin to turn over Boba's armor permanently after showing him the chain code embedded in the armor. The code isn't shown in English in the episode. It's written in Mando'a, the language of the Mandalorians, which Din can read. It convinces him that Boba Fett is a Mandalorian foundling who inherited the armor from his father, Jango Fett. He agrees to let Boba Fett have it back.

But what does the message say? An intrepid Redditor translated the code from Mando'a into English and found it is full of interesting tidbits. The code is damaged, meaning some of it is incomplete, but here's what it says:

"Foundling, Took into… The year the... Concord Dawn, Mentor Jast, Father Fett, Boba Fett."

The code seems to chronicle the Fett family lineage. "Foundling" is likely a reference to Jango being a foundling, and based on Boba and Din's conversation, the title seems to apply to Jango's progeny as well. The term means that, like Din, Jango wasn't born into Mandalorian culture but adopted into it.

Concord Dawn is a planet in the Mandalore sector of space. It was Jango Fett's homeworld.

"Mentor Jast" may be a partial reference to Jaster Mereel. In the now-defunct Star Wars Legends continuity, Jaster adopted Jango after he lost his parents as a child. He fathered and mentored Jango. Jaster himself went on to become Mand'alor, leader of the Mandalorian clans.

"Father Fett" is likely a reference to Jango Fett. Technically, Boba Fett is a clone of Jango. Jango probably kept that information secret since he wanted to raise Boba as his son. "Boba Fett" is, obviously, the name of the armor's most recent Mandalorian owner.

New The Mandalorian episodes stream on Fridays on Disney+.