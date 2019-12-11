Star Wars Announces New Bounty Hunter Series With Boba Fett

The bounty hunters of Star Wars lore are all the rage once again, thanks to the insanely popular Disney+ TV series, Star Wars: The Mandalorian. With that in mind, Marvel Comics and Star Wars are bring to life a brand new project that centers around some other popular bounty hunters, including Boba Fett and Bossk. On Wednesday, the companies announced Star Wars: Bounty Hunters, an ongoing comic series from writer Ethan Sacks and artist Paolo Villanelli that is set to make its debut in March 2020.

This series will follow cyborg bounty hunter Beilert Valance, who was created for the Star Wars comic books in the 1970s. Valance will be seeking revenge on his mentor-turned-betrayer Nakano Lash. However, also looking for Lash are other mercenaries like Bossk and Fett. Bounty Hunters will also introduce new killers to the Star Wars canon.

Along with the initial information about Bounty Hunters, StarWars.com shared the covers of the first two issues of the series. Both covers were illustrated by Lee Bermejo and you can check them out below!

“While the battle between the Rebellion and the Empire raged in the stars, the darker corners of the Star Wars universe belonged to the bounty hunters,” Sacks told StarWars.com. “And that’s always been a facet of the saga that’s fascinated me ever since I first witnessed that glorious murderers’ row take a bounty from Darth Vader aboard the Executor in a theater as a seven-year-old in 1980. I’m channeling that wonder from The Empire Strikes Back and beyond in Bounty Hunters, which will be a high-octane action romp through the Star Wars underworld of Hutts and Fetts.”

“We’ll get to see this world through the cybernetic eye of Valance, a bounty hunter with a rich history of his own at Marvel, and one of the few that can go toe to toe with the likes of Bossk,” he continued. “And rest assured that he’s going to have to be doing a lot of fighting as his jobs take him to some pretty dark places in both the Outer Rim and in his inner heart.”

Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #1 will arrive in March 2020.