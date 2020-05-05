Star Wars: Josh Trank Claims He Quit Boba Fett Project Because He Thought He Would Get Fired

✖

Prior to the debut of the first new Star Wars film from Disney, fans were thrilled by the notion that Chronicle director Josh Trank was confirmed to be developing a spinoff film focusing on Boba Fett, only for Trank to part ways with the studio a year after the project was announced, with the filmmaker recently claiming he quit the endeavor to preempt his eventual firing. At the time, Trank was struggling with his Fantastic Four film, which famously underwent a number of conflicts between him and the studio, ultimately turning him off from the big studio system entirely.

“I quit because I knew I was going to be fired if I didn’t quit,” Trank recently shared with Polygon of the project.

Despite the excitement for the franchise, Trank marked the first filmmaker who would end up parting ways from an announced project, a trend which Phil Lord and Chris Miller, Colin Trevorrow, and David Benioff and D.B. Weiss would continue. At this point, the announcement that a new Star Wars project would be on the way comes with apprehension from fans that it would ultimately be a project that would be scrapped in due time.

The conflicts between Trank and 20th Century Fox over his superhero film reportedly resulted in a number of rumors making their way to Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, leading her to wonder who to believe in the situation. Trank sat out Star Wars Celebration in 2015 after a discussion with Kennedy before the announcement was made that he would no longer be developing the Boba Fett film.

Those two projects have seemingly turned him off from blockbusters indefinitely.

“I want to do something original after this because I’ve been living under public scrutiny, as you’ve seen, for the last four years of my life,” Trank shared with The Los Angeles Times back in 2015. “And it’s not healthy for me right now in my life. I want to do something that’s below the radar.”

He added, "People get so excited to raise their pitchforks. I knew that this was going to be questioned and it was going to come under skepticism as to why I left Star Wars. And it was hard. It was the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make in my life.”

Trank's latest film, Capone, lands on VOD on May 12th.

