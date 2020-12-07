The Mandalorian: Grogu's Butterfly Scene Includes Darth Vader Easter Egg

✖

In this past week's episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, the little creature known as Grogu (or Baby Yoda) got one step closer to finding another Jedi. Mando took Grogu to the Jedi Temple on Tython and placed him onto a seeing stone, allowing him to use the Force and send out a signal to other Jedi around the galaxy. Things ultimately went sideways, with Moff Gideon's dark troopers eventually showing up to kidnap Grogu, but before that happened, it seemed as though the little guy was connecting to the Force, and in that connection was hidden a very small but potentially meaningful connection to Darth Vader.

When Grogu first sits down on the stone, a group of blue butterflies begins flying around him. One is close by and the child reaches for it, but if you look closely you can see many more in the background. These butterflies may not seem significant, but an issue of the Darth Vader: Dark Lord of the Sith comic book series suggests otherwise.

There's a scene in Charles Soule's Darth Vader: Dark Lord of the Sith #8 in which Vader is meditating, and he's seen floating over water in the middle of a storm. Surrounding him are dozens of blue butterflies, similar to the ones that are flying around Grogu when he connects to the Force.

As it turns out, Vader was having an out-of-body meditation, as it's revealed on the next page that he was still in his full suit and helmet, sitting on a ship and not near any terrifying storm at all. However, those blue butterflies represented the only peace and tranquility in that place, much like Grogu's butterflies represented the peaceful land of Tython until the shield around the child appeared.

There is no exact explanation for what these butterflies mean in either instance, but there is a theory out there that they represent the light side of the Force. For Vader, the light side was calling out to him. For Grogu, the light side of the Force was protecting him.

