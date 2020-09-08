Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode Count Confirmed

✖

Much of the upcoming season of The Mandalorian has been shrouded in mystery in the months since the project was confirmed, but what we do know is that Season Two will consist of eight episodes, much like its debut season, though creator Jon Favreau teased that there could be more variety in the actual lengths of the episodes themselves. These details might not come as a complete surprise to audiences, given how often streaming services find a successful formula and stick to it, but with how new Disney+ and the world of live-action, episodic storytelling in the Star Wars franchise both are, fans have merely speculated about what to expect with the new season. Season Two of The Mandalorian debuts on Disney+ on October 30th.

Favreau confirmed with EW that Season Two would consist of eight episodes, though he noted, “There’s probably even variation [in episode lengths] this year.” The shortest episode of Season One lasted 31 minutes while the season finale was its longest at 48 minutes. Given the almost 20-minute variance in the episode lengths and that it would seem unlikely that episodes could be shorter than 30 minutes, Favreau is likely teasing that some installments could last closer to an hour in length.

Adding more credence to the notion that episodes could be longer is how Favreau teased that the new season would expand the world in exciting ways.

“The new season is about introducing a larger story in the world,” the creator admitted. “The stories become less isolated, yet each episode has its own flavor, and hopefully we’re bringing a lot more scope to the show.”

Producer and director Dave Filoni added, "Everything gets bigger, the stakes get higher, but also the personal story between the Child and the Mandalorian develops in a way I think people will enjoy.”

One thing that will be different about the new season is that, while Favreau might be the creator of The Mandalorian, he didn't direct any installments of the first season, though he has directed the premiere of Season Two. Other directors on the new season include Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, and Robert Rodriguez.

Stay tuned for details on Season Two of The Mandalorian.

Are you looking forward to the new season? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!