Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 Won't Feature a Time Jump

The premiere of Season Two of The Mandalorian is less than two months away, yet an official trailer for the upcoming episodes has yet to debut and has left fans guessing about what to anticipate in the new season, with star Pedro Pascal confirming that the new season picks up almost immediately after where Season One left off. Star Wars fans have only gotten a handful of teases about what to expect from Season Two, with Pascal's comments being one of the only confirmed pieces of information about how much time may have passed between seasons. Season Two of The Mandalorian premieres on Disney+ on October 30th.

“We start very directly after the first [season] and he's going into very dangerous territory," Pascal shared with EW. "He is very much a passenger to the experience in unexpected ways — not knowing what’s to come, not knowing how much or how best to protect the Child. We don’t know how far he will go to do that, and they’re finding new ways to push the envelope.”

With one of the standout elements of the first season being The Child, a.k.a. Baby Yoda, fans could have potentially been nervous about the character growing up too much since we last saw him. As witnessed in the Guardians of the Galaxy films, Baby Groot evolved over each appearance, but with Baby Yoda reportedly being 50 years old, even if a number of years had passed between seasons, he likely wouldn't have appeared much older.

There were some overarching concepts and themes in the first season, though many of the episodes saw the titular hero going on independent adventures. Series creator Jon Favreau hinted that the scope and scale of the series will expand with the new season.

“The new season is about introducing a larger story in the world,” Favreau pointed out. “The stories become less isolated, yet each episode has its own flavor, and hopefully we’re bringing a lot more scope to the show.”

The creator also pointed out how the upcoming season will embrace similar world-building to Game of Thrones, a series which Pascal formerly starred in.

“As we introduce other characters, there are opportunities to follow different storylines,” Favreau explained. “The world was really captivated by Game of Thrones and how that evolved as the characters followed different storylines — that's very appealing to me as an audience member.”

